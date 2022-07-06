Mabel Sweeney held a paper plate in front of her face in the cafeteria of Our Lady of Guadalupe Spanish Immersion School on Tuesday, frowning with concentration.
“I can only see a little bit,” she said.
She then used a pair of scissors to cut a second eyehole in her plate, which soon became a superhero mask.
Mabel, 7, is attending Holy Family Catholic Schools’ Eagles Day Camp this week. The Dubuque school system launched the camp this summer, offering 10 weeks of full-day child care in a camp setting for students age 3 through just exiting fifth grade.
Eagles Day Camp Director Emily Burke said Holy Family’s traditional summer camps — which still are operating this summer and cover topics such as cooking, sports, literacy and STEM — typically run for only a few hours each day and for a week or less.
“It’s kind of hard for some families to leave work to take kids to and from a two-hour camp,” she said. “(Eagles Day Camp) can be for those families that are working full time and need longer days for child care.”
Lis Ernst, Holy Family early childhood program director, said Our Lady of Guadalupe received a grant from Iowa’s Child Care Challenge Fund to launch the Eagles Day Camp, a licensed child care program through Department of Human Services. In doing so, Holy Family added up to 100 summer child care slots, relieving pressure on existing sites at Holy Ghost Early Childhood Center and St. Joseph the Worker.
Much of the grant was used to purchase four mini-buses, which have not arrived due to supply-chain issues but will be used next year to transport campers to field trips. This year, the camp has utilized trolleys for weekly outings.
About 65 students have attended the camp each week, participating in activities such as crafts, sports and outdoor water play. On Tuesday, the preschool-aged campers shrieked and laughed as they ran through sprinklers and doused each other with water toys to beat the sweltering heat.
Families register on a week-by-week basis for the day camp. Each week has a theme, from art to wildlife to this week’s superhero focus.
“We wanted to meet the needs of both the people that needed care every single day or week, and the people that maybe it’s more leisure or a special week for their kids,” Ernst said.
In the cafeteria, Owen Nelson and Caleb Olsen were completing their paper-plate masks. Caleb, 7, used red and yellow markers to color his mask to resemble the superhero The Flash.
“I am so sneaky,” said Owen, 6, as he tried on his mask.
He said his favorite part of camp so far is going outside to play, while Mabel likes the camp’s weekly field trips.
She particularly enjoyed a visit to National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium, where she got to see stingrays.
Burke said Holy Family plans to continue offering the camp in coming years. She also noted that students can attend both Eagles Day Camp and Holy Family’s traditional summer camps, as most of the latter camps also are held at the Central Campus and staff can walk students back and forth.
“The possibilities really are endless because the space is available,” Ernst said. “We have so much room to provide more care.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.