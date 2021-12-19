A drive-up food distribution event Saturday morning at Westminster Presbyterian Church reflects a hunger initiative that gets more efficient each time.
Since August 2019, the church has hosted seven food-distribution events, serving more than 1,000 families. Since the pandemic began, the events have been contactless, drive-up events.
Saturday’s event was slated to begin at 9 a.m., but with cars stretching down Loras Boulevard ahead of time, volunteers started handing out food a bit early.
“Every time we tweak it a little bit to make it work more smooth,” Westminster hunger outreach coordinator Tom Stovall said. “It’s thanks to lots of great volunteers from our church and other churches as well.”
Cars were funneled into the church parking lot into a five-lane line. By 9:20 a.m., enough cars had gone through to move the line off the street. As they waited, a handful of volunteers directed traffic and handed out hats, scarves and mittens knitted by church members.
“So far, so good,” Stovall said. “Every time it seems like we get a little bit better and a little bit more efficient.”
On the other side of the church, cars, many with their trunks already popped, pulled up two or three at a time on either side of a row of stacked boxes full of food.
A crowd of volunteers loaded each vehicle with non-perishable goods and canned goods, as well as produce, milk and meat.
The cold weather didn’t impact the mood as the volunteers worked together and called out holiday greetings to participants.
At the end of the line, each vehicle was also offered packs of feminine hygiene products.
The event ran until 8,865 pounds of food were handed out, with 195 families, including 527 people, served. Over the past 2½ years, the Westminster events have distributed over 80,000 pounds of food in partnership with St. Stephen’s Food Bank.
“This is really a neat ministry and we feel it’s very important,” Stovall said.
Of the 31 volunteers Saturday, many were from Westminster Presbyterian Church, but a handful came from other local churches.
Rev. Tim Bees of First Baptist Church said that his church has been pitching in at the food distribution events for the past two years.
“We kind of started working together on an Easter sunrise service,” Bees said. “That was one of the ways that we kind of started connecting, and then I heard that they were doing a food drive.”
First Baptist was also interested in hunger outreach, but didn’t have a facility as conducive for a drive-up event, Bees said.
“It’s just good for churches to work together,” Bees said.
Westminster plans on hosting three food distribution events next year in April, August and December ahead of Christmas.
“Hopefully more folks will know about us and participate next time,” Stovall said.