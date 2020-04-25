FARLEY, Iowa — The average homeowner in the Western Dubuque Community School District will see a reduction of about $64 on next year’s property tax bill due to a levy rate reduction.
District school board members this month adopted a levy rate of $11.30 per $1,000 of taxable value, a drop from the current rate of $11.51 per $1,000. This marks the 10th consecutive year in which the levy rate has dropped.
Mark Frasher, the district’s business and finance manager, said the decrease comes as property valuations in the district are on the rise, thanks to new residential and commercial developments.
“The valuations are up about 3 or 4 (percentage points),” he said. So even though our levy rate is going down, it will end up generating a little more property tax dollars than it did this current fiscal year.”
A homeowner with a home valued at $196,473 will pay $64.30 less per year in property taxes. Cities in the district include Epworth, Peosta, Cascade, Dyersville, New Vienna, Holy Cross, Farley and others.
Superintendent Rick Colpitts said the district budget still is in good shape. Iowa lawmakers recently passed a 2.3% increase to state supplemental aid, the per-pupil funding mechanism for public school districts.
For Western Dubuque, that means an added $158 per student, Frasher said. The school district currently receives $6,925 per student, but will receive $7,083 beginning July 1.
However, Colpitts worries the state will spend the majority of its banked education funds to help districts withstand the COVID-19 pandemic that has drastically altered the current academic year. That could mean budget cuts in future years.
“Down the road, I think the following year or year after that, that’s where the impact is going to come,” Colpitts said. “The (amount) of state aid is going to flatline. We will have less money to educate.”
During the financial crisis that began in 2008, Colpitts was a member of the Dubuque Community School District’s leadership team and was forced to slash the district’s budget.
“We had to cut … I don’t remember how many millions of dollars into the budget,” he said. “We laid off staff, we cut teaching positions.”
Fortunately, enrollment in WD schools increased by 36 students this year, which means more money in the district’s pocket. But for Iowa schools that have seen a downturn in enrollment, COVID-19 might be what forces some of them to close or consolidate, Colpitts said.
“It’s indirectly the result of that,” Colpitts said. “We could end up having fewer (school) districts.”