SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 10-11 a.m. senior fitness friends exercise; 11:30 a.m. lunch.
Cookies, Cocoa & Carols, 3:45 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Peosta branch, 8342 NICC Drive. Registration required. Page to Stage event with the Heritage Center. Decorate cookies, sip cocoa, sing favorite holiday songs and receive a ticket to “A Christmas Carol” on Dec. 9. For ages 3 and older.
Meet & Greet Singles 50+, 5 p.m., Shot Tower Inn, 390 Locust St. Come for friends, food and/or cards. Details: Carol, 563-599-2957.
After Work Party, 5 p.m., Asbury (Iowa) Eagles Club, 5900 Saratoga Road. Appetizers and drink specials.
Asbury Tree Lighting Ceremony, 7 p.m., Asbury (Iowa) Park, 5499 Asbury Road. Music, Santa and hot chocolate. At 7:30 Santa will light the Christmas tree. Bring an ornament to decorate the tree.
The Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St., 9 a.m.-noon intermediate line dancing.
Friday-Saturday
Katie’s Garden Winter Wonderland, 5 p.m., Katie’s Garden, 275 U.S. 151, Platteville, Wis. See animated lights. Santa also will visit.
Saturday
Farmers Market, 9 a.m., Prairie Ridge, 1 Prairie Ridge Drive, Galena, Ill.
Cookie Themed story time, 9:15 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Holy Cross branch, 895 Main St. This month, enjoy a variety of themed story times. For ages 3-6.
Cookie Themed story time, 10:30 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Peosta branch, 8342 NICC Drive. This month, enjoy a variety of themed story times. For ages 3-6.
Family Movie, 10:30 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive. “Lion King” (2019). Rated PG, with a run time of 1 hour, 58 minutes. For all ages.
Cookie Walk, 9-11 a.m. St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 5350 Sherrill Road, Sherrill, Iowa.
PERFORMING ARTS
Today
Massey Road, 5 p.m., Sundown Mountain, 16991 Asbury Road, Tips Up Food
& Spirits.
Elizabeth Mary, 7 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, suite 100.
Meghan Davis, 7 p.m., Frank O’Dowd’s Irish Pub, 9853 U.S. 20, Galena, Ill.
Mixed Emotions, 7 p.m., Knickers Saloon, 2186 Central Ave.
“A Christmas Story,” 7:30 p.m., The Grand Opera House, 135 W. Eighth St.
The Sound of Christmas, 7:30 p.m., University of Dubuque Heritage Center, 2255 Bennett St.
Garret Hillary, 8 p.m., Galena (Ill.) Brewing Co., 227 N. Main St.
Bluegrass & Folk Jam, 8 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St. Bluegrass Alumatics will perform.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 9 p.m., Odd Fellows, 481 Locust St.
Saturday
Dubuque Symphony Orchestra Holiday Family Concert, 1 p.m., Five Flags Theater, 405 Main St.
Mixed Emotions, 1:30 p.m., Sundown Mountain, 16991 Asbury Road, Tips Up Food
& Spirits.
Melanie Devaney, 7 p.m., Farmers Creek Antiques & Mac’s Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Medicinal Purposes, 7 p.m., Dimensional Brewing Co., 67 Main St.
Drew Hurn, 7 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, suite 100.
Todd McDonough, 7 p.m., Millennium Bar & Marina, 780 Harbor Drive, East Dubuque, Ill.
Meghan Davis, 7 p.m., Frank O’Dowd’s Irish Pub, 9853 U.S. 20, Galena, Ill.
Dubuque Symphony Orchestra Holiday Concert, 7:30 p.m., Five Flags Theater, 405 Main St.
A Few Blind Mice, 8 p.m., Galena (Ill.) Brewing Co., 227 N. Main St.
Cool Acoustic Tunes, 9 p.m., Dog House Lounge, 1646 Asbury Road.
LEARNING
Today
Makerspace Grand Opening, 5 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive, Asbury, Iowa. Learn about the Makerspace, upcoming programs, free times and how to certify as a Safe Maker. Children should be accompanied by an adult.
Saturday
Makerspace Grand Opening, noon, Dubuque County Library, Epworth branch, 110 Bierman Road. Learn about the Makerspace, upcoming programs, free times and how to certify as a Safe Maker. Children should be accompanied by an adult.
DESTINATIONS
Today
Friday Nights in Downtown Platteville, 4 p.m., Main Street, Platteville, Wis. Businesses will stay open late, luminaries, roasted chestnuts, carolers, activities for children and carriage rides around town.
LIFESTYLE
Today
Friday Meditation — ACC Interfaith Prayer Space, 11:15 a.m., Loras College, 1450 Alta Vista St.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
Take Off Pounds Sensibly No. 1024, 7:30 a.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1755 Delhi St., enter main door, turn right to Living Faith Center. Weigh-in available between 7:45-8:45, meeting follows at 9. Details: 563-542-0782.
Alcoholics Anonymous Living Sober Group, 9 a.m., Dubuque AA, 1646 Asbury Road. Details: 563-557-9196.
Alcoholics Anonymous — Vision for Hope Group, 7 p.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, sixth floor. Details: 563-557-9196.
Saturday
Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m., Attitude Adjustment Group, 1166 Main St., lower level. Details: 563-557-9196.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m., Westside Club Room, 1646 Asbury Road, suite 7. Just the first 164 Pages Group.
Al-Anon Saturday Morning AFG, 9 a.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, conference room 1B.
AA Women’s Group, 10:30 a.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, room 1A.
Debtors Anonymous, MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, room 1H. Money and debt meeting from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., with quiet time for working on numbers from 11:30 to noon. Details: debtorsanonymous.org.
FOOD & DRINK
Today-Saturday
A Merry Millwork Market, 4 p.m. today and 9 a.m. Saturday, Historic Millwork District, 10th and Washington streets.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Saturday
Craft Fair/Cookie Walk, 9 a.m., St. Joseph Key West School Gym, 10204 Key West Drive. Handmade crafts for Christmas. Christmas cookies will be sold by the pound. And, lunch items will be available for purchase.
Nerf Capture the Flag, 5 p.m., Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St. Join Arrive before the library doors lock. For those 18 and older.