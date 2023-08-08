Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
NEW VIENNA, Iowa – A Dubuque County museum will host an event this weekend.
Heritage Day is slated from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 13 at Heritage House Museum, 7396 Columbus St., New Vienna.
The event will include a quilt show, antique machinery display, a car show, children’s activities, rope making, corn shelling and more.
Cost is $5.
Food and beverages will be available for purchase.
Call 563-921-3165 or 563-543-2789 for more information.
