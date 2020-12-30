With local COVID-19 positivity rates falling and vaccines becoming available, Dubuque Community Schools leaders are hopeful they soon can bring students back to the classroom full time.
Since the start of the school year, Dubuque’s public school students who attend classes on campus have been alternating between remote and in-person learning days. But recent trends have Superintendent Stan Rheingans optimistic that will change sooner rather than later.
“We’re going to see that day not too far on the horizon,” he said.
Area school leaders said that, given the unknowns that they faced going into a fall marked by the COVID-19 pandemic, the year so far has gone better than expected. However, it has not come without challenges.
While there are still unknowns heading into 2021, school leaders expressed a measure of optimism about returning students to a greater degree of normalcy in the coming months.
“We had a good plan and high hopes (coming into the school year), but I don’t think anybody really knew what it was going to look like to be back in school, and it went really well,” said T.J. Potts, superintendent of the East Dubuque, Ill., public school district. “The kids adapted really well.”
Slowing the spread
One sticking point for parents going into the school year was concern that their children would contract COVID-19 while on campus, Potts said.
That doesn’t seem to have been the case so far. While some members of the district community have had to quarantine because of potential exposures, the actual transmission of COVID-19 has been “narrow to none,” Potts said.
“That’s been good and has gone a lot better than we thought,” Potts said.
The challenge arose when staff members had to quarantine. Early in the school year, a majority of the district’s transportation department was exposed to COVID-19, causing the district to switch to remote learning for several days.
“It’s not even just necessarily teachers,” Potts said. “If your bus drivers are out or your food service workers are out, those are people that it’s tough to have a school day when those people aren’t around.”
Rheingans said he counts the fact that the district only moved to fully virtual learning for just one week as a sign that officials were successful at managing COVID-19 cases.
“We were able to not only have classes but all of our activities,” he said. “To think that we got through so many of our different activities, whether that’s athletics or some of our plays and musicals, and, yes, kids were wearing masks, but they still had that experience.”
Academic impact
When it comes to academics, the school year has been “a mixed bag” so far, Rheingans said.
For some students, the district’s hybrid schedule was a good fit. But it was harder for other students, particularly younger children who need daily contact with their teachers.
“We certainly have some holes that we’ll have to work hard to fill in with the students’ learning over the course of the next couple of years, but our staff can do that,” Rheingans said. “That’s what they’re experts in doing.”
The biggest gaps are among the district’s first-graders because they missed the end of kindergarten, which is typically a pivotal time for learning to read. However, educators have time to catch them up in future years, Rheingans said.
“If we can get some stability in the second half of the school year on our first-graders and double down on our efforts the next several years, we’ll get them caught back up,” he said.
At Holy Family Catholic Schools in Dubuque, educators have offered daily, in-person instruction with an option for students to livestream classes remotely.
Chief Administrator Phillip Bormann said while there were situations earlier in the school year where staff had to increase academic interventions for younger children, students largely are academically on track.
“We’ve more than closed that gap,” Bormann said. “Anyone that was participating in the schools last year and into this year is seeing the growth that we would expect in Holy Family schools.”
2021 outlook
Rheingans said the recent drop in local COVID-19 positivity and the rollout of vaccines mean officials could soon be able to bring students back to campus full time. On the day that students left for winter break, Dubuque County’s 14-day positivity rate dipped below 10%. It stood at 9.4% as of 5 p.m. Tuesday.
“We’ve always talked about the 5 or 6% range being where that conversation would take place, and that was without the possibility of vaccines,” Rheingans said. “So as vaccines become available … that will certainly open up that conversation.”
While he didn’t have a specific date for when students might return to full-time, in-person learning, he was hopeful the picture would become clearer after winter break. Still, those decisions will depend on local virus trends and vaccine accessibility.
Local public health officials have said it will be months before vaccine doses are available locally to the general public.
The district plans to offer an option for students to attend fully virtually for the rest of the school year, Rheingans said.
In the Platteville (Wis.) School District, students in prekindergarten through eighth grade meet in-person four days per week, with one virtual day. High school students meet in-person two days per week, with three virtual days.
Superintendent Jim Boebel said his goal for 2021 is to offer the best learning environment that the district can for students in a way that is safe.
Officials’ ability to take those steps will depend on circumstances such as case counts and vaccine distribution. The district will continue enforcing measures such as physical distancing and wearing masks regardless.