With her students out of school, Stacey Sigwarth decided to spend part of her summer at the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium in Dubuque.
Sigwarth, a seventh-grade math teacher at Eleanor Roosevelt Middle School in Dubuque, spent several weeks helping museum staffers develop outreach program opportunities, an experience she hopes to integrate into her classroom when students return this fall.
“I’ve visited the museum as a guest before, but to actually be immersed in the work … and knowing more about what they have to offer, I think I can bring some more resources and stuff back to my students,” she said.
Sigwarth worked at the river museum this summer as part of the Iowa STEM Teacher Externships Program, an offering of the Iowa Governor’s STEM Advisory Council. Through the program, educators spend six weeks in science, technology, engineering and math-oriented workplaces so they can bring their experiences back to their classrooms. They receive a stipend and graduate credit for their work.
Local teachers participating in the program this summer said the experience gave them new perspectives to share with their students. Their workplaces, in turn, benefit from educators’ perspectives and build connections with students.
“I like the thought that we’re opening the eyes of some of these teachers, and they, hopefully, in turn, are opening the eyes of some of their students,” said Curt Kemmerer, a wildlife biologist at the Iowa Department of Natural Resources’ Maquoketa wildlife unit.
Gaining experience
Sigwarth, who just wrapped up her externship with the river museum, spent her time there helping staffers build on existing outreach programming and create new offerings, including a program focused on bird migration through the Mississippi River.
She said she appreciated getting to see the ways in which math is used in a workplace such as the museum, both in more abstract ways such as persevering in solving a problem and in more practical ways such as understanding how much to feed an animal or examining budgets and costs.
“It’s just a lot of those practical math skills that we build in middle school that you see in application in an actual workplace,” Sigwarth said.
Matt Cook, who teaches middle and high school science in the Bellevue (Iowa) Community School District, spent his externship with the DNR’s Maquoketa wildlife unit.
In that time, he helped with tasks such as spraying nonindigenous trees with an herbicide to make space for native plants, banding geese and doves and finding suitable locations for two barn owl boxes to give the birds more nesting spots.
“It was a great experience for me,” Cook said. “I had a lot of fun. It was a lot of work. I definitely earned my education.”
The experience pushed him outside of his comfort zone, which opened his eyes to the importance of giving his students new experiences, as well.
“They can look up anything on Google,” Cook said. “Just telling them how to do it, that’s important, but also being able to apply that to their day-to-day life or being able to apply that information, ... it’s really what they need.”
He is creating a final project for one of his courses in which students will research endangered species in Iowa and come up with a plan to build their populations, drawing inspiration from his work with the barn owl boxes. He also noted that his externship taught him the value of giving students skills that will make them more employable.
Jennifer Buckwalter spent her summer working with high school interns at Innovate 120, an entrepreneurship hub in Maquoketa, Iowa. She supported the students as they worked on projects for clients.
Buckwalter had been working as a business teacher at Maquoketa High School but recently resigned to take a teaching job in Muscatine. She plans to teach a coding class next school year and said the externship helped her recognize the work needed on a project before coding can begin, such as examining the problem to be solved and conducting research and interviews.
“I’m glad I did this because that’s how I’m going to start the class,” she said.
Building connections
While the teachers and their students are key beneficiaries of the externship program, the host workplaces also benefit.
Jennifer Drayna, curator of education at the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium, said museum staffers tapped into Sigwarth’s expertise to reimagine some of their programming for middle school students. They also benefited from Sigwarth’s perspective as a math teacher because she was able to build that subject into programming.
“That’s been refreshing and helped me rethink cross-cutting concepts and how you can connect standards beyond the nice, easy science ones,” Drayna said.
She noted that working with Sigwarth and other externs helps museum staffers get a better understanding of the traditional classroom and how they can incorporate the museum more broadly into students’ learning.
“We hope that it is a mutual relationship and that we, in the long term, will be able to serve as a resource for teachers,” Drayna said.
Kemmerer said that by hosting externs, DNR staffers can help get their mission into classrooms so young people know the value of their work.
“If we can build that knowledge and appreciation base with the teacher, they’ll in turn build some of that knowledge base and appreciation and passion for natural resources and some of the science that goes along with ecology and environmental science … in their students,” he said.