Last year, Candace Eudaley-Loebach and a group of parents began looking for a small way to improve Lincoln Elementary School in Dubuque.
Now, they are on their way to transforming the school’s playground with a $311,000 project.
The Dubuque Community Development Advisory Commission this week unanimously approved providing $79,141 in Community Development Block Grant Program funds for the first phase of the Lincoln Outdoor Wellness Project and committed to fund the second and third phases of the project, which will cost another $232,240 over the coming years. The Dubuque City Council still will need to approve distribution of the funds.
“We have time to make an impact while our kids are still there,” Eudaley-Loebach said. “This is a project that is going to transform how the neighborhood feels up there.”
The project consists of a series of improvements and additions to the school’s playground over the coming school years. The first phase, set to begin construction this spring, will see the school install raised garden beds on the playground, replace fencing, plant perennial fruits and host neighborhood events revolving around plant sharing.
Lincoln Principal Megan Elsinger said the first phase of the project focuses on creating space at the school where students can get involved in growing their own food, learn about healthy eating and be educated about sustainability.
“A goal of mine is to constantly engage our students,” Elsinger said. “Part of that is an outdoor classroom that really gives students a different opportunity to learn and give them more hands-on experiences.’
Elsinger said each grade level will have its own raised garden bed to tend throughout the year, and the gardens will be used by teachers for plant and soil life-cycle lessons.
The second phase of the project, scheduled to begin in summer 2023, will include installation of outdoor exercise equipment for physical education classes and a resurfacing of the basketball court.
The school also will take a more proactive approach in presenting the school playground as a local park for the neighborhood, along with hosting various community events.
“We want to give back to the community where possible,” Elsinger said. “The equipment we are adding to the park can be used by anyone in the community after school is out.”
The final phase of the project, scheduled to begin construction in summer 2024, seeks to renovate the entire playground to make it more accessible to students with disabilities and will include new play structures, accessible playground surfacing and softscape perimeter.
Dubuque City Council members will need to approve a funding agreement with Dubuque Community Schools before the CDBG funds can be distributed. Alexis Steger, the city’s director of housing and community development, said the second and third phases will require additional approval from the City Council when the money is budgeted.
Along with widespread support from parents, several local organizations are partnering to make the project a reality, Elsinger said.
Whitney Sanger, co-founder of Project Rooted in Dubuque, said her organization will work with Lincoln Elementary to provide food and sustainability lessons to students when the first phase of the project is completed.
“It really fits well with our mission,” Sanger said. “Our whole goal and objective is to work with kids and the schools on teaching how food affects our bodies.”
Eudaley-Loebach said the project is designed to create a more inclusive and productive playground for the community. Her daughter Olana Eudaley, 6, is just as enthused for the project as her mother.
“I’m very excited about the school getting the stuff that it’s going to have,” Olana said.