DARLINGTON, Wis. — Students from Darlington High School bested the competition in a national science contest, according to a press release.
The “Quilt Blockers,” whose members are Laura Weaver and Zach Daly, took first place in the high school division of the 2021 National KidWind Challenge, a contest that tested students’ knowledge of renewable energy, problem-solving and model wind turbines they spent weeks designing.
Fifty-eight teams, including more than 200 students, competed in the contest that occurred earlier this month. Events included a judge’s presentation, a virtual quiz bowl and three challenges.