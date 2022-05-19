Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Thursday expressed her enthusiasm for new brain health retreat rooms at Dubuque Community Schools' two high schools and said she hopes similar initiatives can expand across the state.
Reynolds toured the brain health retreat room at Hempstead High School on Thursday, viewing the space's comfy chairs, soft lighting and messages of support written on walls and whiteboards. She also spoke to students, district staff and community partners who helped fund the rooms, which opened in mid-January.
After her visit, Reynolds said hearing the stories of students who have used the room demonstrated the value of having a space in school to decompress.
"These kids have been under a lot of stress the last few years, and it’s always a little tough to be in high school anyway," she said. "I think that rooms like this are really important for the kids, and their testimony was certainly a strong indication of that."
The brain health retreat rooms are supported by funding from multiple community partners, including Debi and Andy Butler with Brain Health Now, Foundation for Dubuque Public Schools and Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque, among others.
Each room is staffed by a brain health liaison with counseling experience who can work with students on problem-solving and coping mechanisms. Students also have access to educational materials and meditation apps to help them refocus and process emotions.
According to district data, 809 high school students used the rooms from Feb. 1 to April 29, for a total of 2,284 visits. Use of the rooms decreased as grade level increased -- 375 freshman students used the rooms for a total of 1,110 visits, while 73 seniors visited the rooms, totaling 163 visits.
Kristin Nolen, brain health liaison at Senior, said she noticed a spike in visits to the room leading up to spring break, especially among students who might not have a stable food source outside of school. As the end of the school year approaches, students also are visiting the room to process emotions related to graduation or changing routines.
She said students have told her that before brain health retreat rooms were available, they would go to the bathroom to cry when they felt overwhelmed.
"Now, they have this space where they can come and they can feel safe, and they have a person who is unbiased and is going to listen to them with no judgment and process with them and get them a technique to help them with that so they can get through it," she said.
Among the students who visited with Reynolds on Thursday were Hempstead freshman Laura Harris and sophomore Faith Griffin. Both girls have used the brain health retreat room this semester and said it has been beneficial.
"It’s definitely helped me learn different strategies of how to manage my anxiety and stress outside of school," Laura said.
When she visits the room, she sometimes will speak with Hempstead Brain Health Liaison Kari Kuhle or sit quietly and listen to music, play with a fidget toy or complete a coloring page.
Faith said she likes to journal during her visits.
“It’s helped me think through things and think of the most rational thing to do," she said.
Kuhle said that because Hempstead's brain health retreat room is located in a main hallway, so many students were visiting the room that the school set a limit of no more than three students at a time to help her better serve each student. At Senior, the brain health retreat room is located more "off the beaten path," she said, and no capacity limits have been necessary yet.
Reynolds said the Iowa state government is "constantly working on" emotional health resources for schools and young people, including providing funding to help train teachers to recognize warning signs of brain health concerns students may be demonstrating.
"We need to do more. I think that’s obvious," she said. "There’s just a tremendous amount of need out there, and we want our kids to be at their best when they’re in school so that they can succeed and have every opportunity to be successful once they graduate … I think this is a great example of one of the tools that we can help provide kids and schools."
Reynolds said the key to funding similar brain health initiatives across the state may lie in increasing flexibility for the allowed uses of existing school funding streams.
"It doesn’t mean that I’m not doing additional funding on top of that, but we need to maybe look at some of the requirements that we have on the existing funding streams and provide some flexibility and let them use it in the manner that they feel meets the needs of the school district," she said.
