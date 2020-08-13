A petition asking for a later, virtual start to classes in Dubuque Community Schools this coming year was virtually signed by at least 165 district employees.
Petitioners asked school board members and Superintendent Stan Rheingans to postpone the start of the school year until after Labor Day and to initially only hold classes virtually “until COVID-19 cases have significantly declined in our community.”
They also asked board members to challenge reopening requirements released by Gov. Kim Reynolds in recent weeks.
“I think it’s going to have to take bold choices — and it might be choices that are not popular — in order to keep people safe,” said Micaela Schaller, a science teacher at Dubuque Senior High School who signed the petition. “If the science is telling us we should not be in the building together, then I hope they choose to go online.”
District leaders say they have worked hard to keep both teachers and students safe when the school year begins next week. Rheingans said he feels comfortable with the district’s current course of action.
“We’ve done nothing for four months other than work on addressing those concerns,” he said.
This week, Dubuque Community School Board members received and filed a copy of the petition, which had nearly 1,400 signatures. The Telegraph Herald was able to confirm that at least 165 of them are current school district employees, based on a district staff list. That represents about 7% of the district’s employees.
The vast majority of school staff who signed the petition are listed as teachers or paraprofessionals. Other signees included substitutes, food service workers, custodians, elementary liaisons and a school nurse.
Senior English teacher Haley Lammer- Heindel, who started the petition, declined to provide comment for this story. However, she told the Telegraph Herald last week that she wanted to show district leaders that they would have community support if they chose to push back the first day of school and hold classes virtually.
“We’re being asked to put it all out there, and I think that people are waiting for someone to lead with some bold moves,” she told the TH at the time.
The petition began circulating before board members agreed to push the first day of school from Aug. 14 to Aug. 24 to give district leaders more time to work with health officials.
Students will start the year by alternating in-person and remote learning days, though about 22% of students have chosen to attend classes entirely online.
State officials have said students must spend at least half of their schooling in classrooms, though individual students can opt into online learning.
Reynolds has said that schools that do not have students attending classes in person at least 50% of the time are defying the law and that schools that move to remote learning without the state’s consent will not be able to count those days toward instructional time requirements. School administrators also could be subject to licensure discipline.
Schaller said she appreciates the Dubuque district’s efforts so far and the additional time before school starts but that teachers would benefit from more time to adjust to how they will teach when the school year begins.
“We want to be safe,” she said. “We want our students to be safe. Our job is to educate, and we need time to figure out what education is going to look like this year.”
Schaller will be teaching students online this fall but said she still is worried about students’ and teachers’ safety. She said she believes that starting the school year virtually would be the safest option.
Barb Flammang, who will teach third-graders online this fall, said she signed the petition to ask district leaders to give educators more time to make sure they can keep students safe and that the later start date allows for that. She said she feels good about the safety protocols the district has developed.
“Our superintendent and school board is doing a really fine job of making sure that’s happening and making sure that we are ready for the kids and that we’re here to help them through this whole situation,” she said.
Rheingans said he appreciates the opinions expressed by the petitioners and that the district’s plans include protocols to keep students and staff safe. He also noted that the number of staff who signed the petition is a small percentage — less than 7% — of the approximately 2,500 employed by the district.
“We have people who are very excited to get back to school — certainly a significant percentage,” Rheingans said. “There are some who are excited to get back but nervous, and there are people who are quite honestly not sure how they’re going to make that work.”
Rheingans said the district’s hybrid learning model will allow educators to space out students at school, and other protocols such as mandating face coverings aim to protect student and staff safety.
A total of 59 teachers also will instruct students virtually this fall. District leaders made the option to teach remotely available to teachers with health needs and concerns, but at the elementary level, they ended up having to recruit more teachers to educate students virtually, Rheingans said.
“We’ve absolutely paid attention to every detail of what a day is going to look like, but we cannot guarantee 100% safety,” he said. “Nobody can.”