Many a Dubuquer knew Dave Weber as the mechanic who fixed their car. With his deft touch, he could restore a clunker, giving it a shot at life instead of a junkyard ending.
Dave believed in second chances, especially for people.
“He took people that nobody wanted, that other people thought were trash, and he helped them,” said his daughter Jackalyn Hoag.
Dave, 63, died on March 6 from an apparent heart attack.
For decades, he operated his Dubuque auto shop, Weber Body and Paint, where he demonstrated his flair for bold paint jobs — sometimes to the chagrin of his children.
He is remembered for his taste for fast vehicles, women and Donald Trump.
Born in 1957, Dave was a child of the hot rod era and inherited his love for cars from his father and older brothers. He dropped out of Dubuque Senior High School and started working to help out the family.
Dave honed his craft at E & F Auto Body and later founded his own business. He fathered five children: David Weber Jr., Jenna Weber, Jessica Hoag, Jackalyn Hoag and Jillian O’Dell.
He labored so his kids had the necessities, plus a little more: a swimming pool, trampoline and all the pets they ever wanted. He made their lives fun.
In his large conversion van, Dave shuttled the neighborhood children on trips for ice cream. He drove his kids in Dubuque’s Fourth of July parade, waving from a convertible.
After long workdays, Dave came home, showered and ate supper. Then he lay down on the floor and allowed his children to scribble on him with markers.
The “tattoos” they drew accompanied a menagerie of real ones that Dave collected over his lifetime: a spider, a wolf, a sword. The most important tattoo was yet to come.
Dave shared his love for vehicles, taking the kids to burnouts, drag races and the Graffiti Nights classic car show.
But Sunday was the Lord’s Day.
After family members attended church, they ate at Bishop’s Buffet or Golden Corral. Dave loved his ham steak.
When they got older, he taught his kids to drive. He was a patient instructor, even when Jackalyn smashed into one of his customers’ cars.
“OK, honey, you did good,” Dave said, taking the wheel.
The children understood their father worked hard and sometimes drank. But at the time, they did not understand the extent of Dave’s drug addiction.
In 2005, he was arrested on charges of drug offenses and was confronted with a divorce. The prospect of losing his kids drove Dave to sobriety.
The felony charges were later dismissed, but while jailed, Dave discovered Narcotics Anonymous.
He worked the 12-steps with a community he met at The SOURCE, a Dubuque service organization for people living with addiction.
“We come to recovery and it’s not like we have a big house or a nice car,” said Alex Stuart, the organization’s president and Dave’s friend. “We’ve dug a hole and we’re at the bottom.”
Dave had the Narcotics Anonymous logo tattooed to his left forearm after his release from jail. Each year, he had another lick added to a flame that surrounded it, representing his continued sobriety.
David believes his father was able to let go of the past by working to become a better person.
Dave became one of The SOURCE’s strongest advocates. He kept a key to the building and staffed the site during open hours, ready to share a cup of coffee or cigarette with a stranger.
Dave stayed clean for 15 years, often housing recovering people in his trailer at Terrace Heights mobile home park. He drove them to 12-step meetings and offered them jobs at his shop.
“You may have had a past, but you can make your future better,” his daughter Jessica Hoag said.
When a person in Narcotics Anonymous who remains sober dies, a special medallion — known as an Infinity Coin — is slipped inside the casket.
Dave earned his. He also kept two other items.
Next to a roll of pin-up girl calendars was a building key to The Source, attached to a crucifix keychain.