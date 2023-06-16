A man accused of attempted murder in connection with a Dubuque stabbing has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.
Lorenzo C. Eggleston, 32, recently entered the plea in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to charges of attempted murder, willful injury causing serious injury, going armed with intent, participating in a riot, unlawful assembly and assault with a dangerous weapon.
Court documents state that Cory M. Jones, 25, arrived at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center at about 2:05 a.m. May 27 with five to six stab wounds and was taken into surgery. Jones reported that he was "jumped" by a group of men in the area near West 15th Street and Central Avenue and stabbed multiple times.
A witness reported that he had been talking to Jones when a vehicle nearly hit Jones, prompting Jones to throw a soda bottle at the vehicle, court documents state. The witness reported that multiple men came out of vehicles and began assaulting Jones, documents state.
Traffic camera footage shows four men exited the vehicles and fought Jones, documents state. Eggleston can be seen dropping an item and picking it up while running on West 15th Street.
Officers located Eggleston and Dayvel A. Faulkner, 20, of Iowa City, on Main Street at about 3 a.m. May 28. Documents state that Eggleston had a folding knife in his bag and blood on his clothing.
Faulkner is charged with willful injury causing serious injury, participation in a riot and unlawful assembly in connection with the incident. He has not yet entered a plea.