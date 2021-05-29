A Dubuque woman was injured in a crash Friday morning.
Debra J. Fishnick, 64, complained of chest pain and was examined by first responders, but she was not taken by ambulance for treatment, according to Dubuque police.
The crash occurred at about 6 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Kelly Lane and Edwards Road. Police said Fishnick was stopped on Edwards at the stop sign, then started turning left onto Kelly Lane when she lost control of her vehicle. It hit a mailbox and utility pole.
The vehicle was totaled and had to be towed from the scene. Officials estimated the damage to the utility pole at $1,500 and to the mailbox at $150.
Fishnick was cited with failure to maintain control of her vehicle.