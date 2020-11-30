The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Rebecca A. James, 44, no permanent
- address, was arrested at 8:43 a.m. Sunday in the area of Kerper Boulevard and Fengler Street on a warrant charging three counts of forgery.
- Tiffany J. Dolan, 34, of 1607 Lincoln Ave., was arrested at 4:23 p.m. Saturday at her residence on charges of possession of marijuana, two counts of unlawful possession of prescription drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Cortez J. Bryant, 37, of 411 W. Locust St., was arrested at 4:14 p.m. Saturday in the area of West 11th and Main streets on charges of possession of cocaine with intent to deliver and violation of pretrial supervision.
- Matthew J. Olds, 36, of 16852 Clay Hill Road, was arrested at 12:57 p.m. Saturday in the area of East 17th and White streets on charges of possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of prescription drugs and second-offense operating while intoxicated.
- Richard D.S. Blanchard, 33, of Strawberry Point, Iowa, was arrested at 10 a.m. Saturday in the area of East 19th and Elm streets on a charge of on a charge of voluntary absence from custody. Court documents state that Blanchard attempted to escape from the state correctional facility at 1494 Elm St. on Saturday.