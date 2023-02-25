MAQUOKETA, Iowa — A crowd of elementary and middle school students belted out a jazzy version of the song “You Are My Sunshine” at Ohnward Fine Arts Center in Maquoketa on Friday, with participants clapping their hands and stomping their feet to the beat.
“Just now, you used improvisation and syncopation,” jazz clarinetist Doreen Ketchens told the audience.
Ketchens and her ensemble, Doreen’s Jazz New Orleans, were wrapping up a week in the tri-state area — presented in cooperation with Dubuque Arts Council — by performing for around 700 students in Maquoketa.
Recommended for you
“I relate to (kids) so well, and they seem to relate to us really well, too,” Ketchens said before the performance. “ … I know what makes them tick.”
Earlier this week, Ketchens led a master class with University of Dubuque band students and gave a public performance at UD’s Heritage Center.
A planned performance at UD for area students and a master class with Dubuque Senior and Hempstead high school band members on Wednesday were cancelled due to inclement weather. Arts council representatives hired a videographer to record Friday’s performance and intend to share the footage with students who missed Wednesday’s concert.
Doreen’s Jazz New Orleans has performed in Dubuque several times since members’ first visit in 2006. The ensemble strives to increase awareness and appreciation of New Orleans’ music and culture.
“I didn’t learn jazz in school. I just started playing jazz on the street … but I did have a knowledge of music,” Ketchens said. “I found a back door (into jazz), and it wasn’t very intimidating. I like to show children that, because once you crack that back door … you can open it wide enough to go through.”
During Friday’s concert, Ketchens demonstrated how jazz musicians use techniques such as improvisation and syncopation to spice up traditional melodies.
As the ensemble launched into a blues number, some students waved their arms over their heads in time with the rhythm. Ketchens used the melody to show the students scat singing, asking them to repeat different rhythms, syllables and noises.
The concert ended with a rousing rendition of “When the Saints Go Marching In.”
“It was awesome,” said Oliver Gonner, 9, a student at Cardinal Elementary School in Maquoketa. “They sang really good.”
Cardinal Elementary student Luke Hamilton, 8, was intrigued by the sousaphone played by Ketchens’ husband, Lawrence. Bellevue Elementary School student Ava Feller, 8, said her family is leaving soon on a trip to New Orleans, so she enjoyed learning about the city.”
My favorite instrument (they played) was the piano, because I have a piano in my room at home,” said Ava.
Megan Bahlmann, a second grade teacher at Cardinal Elementary, said the concert was a valuable learning opportunity for students.
“A lot of these kids don’t have a chance to go to musical things, so getting them to see that there’s other types of music and all these instruments out there is pretty cool,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.