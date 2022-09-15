James Martin Jewelers
Co-owner Lucas Doland says James Martin Jewelers aims to move to its new location in the middle of next year.

 Stephen Gassman

A longtime Dubuque jeweler plans to move into a brand-new store in a high-profile location next year.

James Martin Jewelers, 1640 John F. Kennedy Road, is building a new store off of Asbury Road, in front of Sam’s Club and next to Resurrection Catholic Church. The move will occur within the next year.

