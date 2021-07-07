CLINTON, Iowa -- Authorities said a Jackson County resident died and a minor was injured in a head-on crash Tuesday in Clinton County.
Ronald E. Flemming, 68, of Sabula, was pronounced dead at the scene, while the minor, whose name has not been released, was injured but refused medical attention at the scene, according to the Iowa State Patrol.
The crash occurred at about 1:25 p.m. Tuesday on Iowa 67 near 149th Street, north of Clinton. A crash report states that Flemming was northbound and the minor was southbound when their vehicles collided head-on, though no information was provided regarding who caused the wreck.
Both vehicles were towed from the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.