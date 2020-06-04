Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Wednesday’s developments included:
- One more COVID-19-related death and one more positive case were reported in Dubuque County from 5 p.m. Tuesday to 5 p.m. Wednesday. Dubuque has 351 confirmed cases and 21 deaths, with 195 people recovered.
- Delaware County had two additional positive cases, while Jackson County had one more during that same time period. Delaware County now has 19 cases and one death. Jackson County has 13 cases, eight of whom have recovered, and no one has died of COVID-19.
- Jones County remains the same with 37 cases, 36 of whom have recovered. Clayton County had no additional cases, remaining at 34 with three deaths in the county.
- Statewide, Iowa reported 20,272 positive cases, an increase of 256 cases from 24 hours earlier. Thirteen more related deaths were reported from 5 p.m. Tuesday to 5 p.m. Wednesday, when the total was 574. As of that time, more than 12,135 people diagnosed with COVID-19 had recovered.
- In Wisconsin, 483 new confirmed cases were reported Wednesday. The total jumped to 19,400. Nine more related deaths were recorded, pushing that count to 616.
- The new case count included no more cases in Grant, Iowa, Lafayette or Crawford counties.
- In late May, Park Place Senior Living in Platteville tested all residents and staff for COVID-19. Two residents and one staff member tested positive. All three individuals were reported to be symptom free and feeling well. Since then, Park Place and ElderSpan Management, LLC, have been working closely with Grant County Public Health to safeguard residents, staff and the community, according to a press release from the center. All three individuals have again been tested and the results were negative for all three, the release states. A third test had the same result. In consultation with Grant County Public Health and Wisconsin Department of Health Services, the staff member can return to work and both residents are no longer in isolation, officials said in the release.
- In Illinois, 982 additional cases and 97 additional deaths were reported Wednesday. The state’s totals are 123,830 cases and 5,621 deaths.