Area farmers are reporting a plentiful harvest thanks to getting “just enough” rain this year.
“Right here in Dubuque County, it’s the breadbasket of the world,” said Wayne Kramer, president of Dubuque County Farm Bureau, who farms near Farley. “We got just enough rain to get by. We had no excess rain. But the crops are about as good as they ever were.”
The latest crop report released by U.S. Department of Agriculture on Tuesday reported that 23% of the state’s corn crop had been harvested, three days behind last year but three days ahead of the average. For soybeans, 55% of the state’s crop has been harvested, nine days ahead of usual.
Wisconsin’s crop report for Tuesday showed harvest of corn was 7% complete, four days behind last year but one day ahead of the typical schedule. Soybean harvest was at 37% complete, four days ahead of the average.
In Illinois, Tuesday’s crop report showed 27% of the state’s corn and 31% of the state’s soybeans had been harvested.
Kramer said the corn crop yield has been ranging from 175 to 250 bushels per acre in the area, while soybeans have ranged from 50 to 80 bushels per acre.
“It was hot this summer,” he said. “Some of the hay in the pasture kind of dried up from the lack of rain, but we had just enough rain to get by with beans and corn. We could’ve used more rain, but we take what we can get.”
According to National Weather Service, Dubuque received 2.94 inches of precipitation in June, less than the normal 5.19 inches. But July and August both had higher amounts of precipitation than usual, with 4.91 inches and 5.39 inches, respectively.
The U.S. Drought Monitor, updated on Thursday, lists Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson and Jones counties in Iowa as “abnormally dry,” along with Crawford and Grant counties in Wisconsin and Jo Daviess County, Ill. Most of Lafayette County, Wis., and more than half of neighboring Iowa County also received that designation.
“More rain this fall and snow over the winter, that will help bring moisture back into the soil,” Kramer said.
Peter Winch, president of Grant County (Wis.) Farm Bureau, who farms near Fennimore, said this year’s harvest has been going well despite a dry spring and fall.
“We had just enough rainfall,” he said. “Even last year, we had just enough, too, just enough to keep the corn going.”
Craig Recker, whose farm is located in New Vienna, Iowa, said he didn’t start planting corn until May 10 this year, which is a little later than normal. But once the crop was planted, the rest of the growing season went well.
“We were fairly dry in June and July, which probably hurt the yields in July,” he said. “But by the end of July, it started raining. It’s kind of a timing thing. We got enough rain every week to get the crop going. We have a pretty good crop overall.”
Looking ahead to next year, area farmers had the same concerns at the top of their mind for the growing season — fertilizer prices.
Kramer said potash fertilizer is about $800 a ton, whereas the cost was about $600 a year ago and $300 two years ago. Nitrogen fertilizer prices are around $1,300 per ton currently, he added, and last fall the price was around $800.
Winch noted that, in addition to fertilizer prices, the availability of fertilizer is also a concern.
“The big thing is actually just getting fertilizer, just because of supply-chain issues,” he said. “A lot of things come out of Ukraine and Russia for fertilizer, and none of that came last year, so it’s got to be coming from other sources. We’re going to put some on this fall, but when that product is done, they don’t know what the availability will be down the road.”
Recker noted that, in addition to higher fertilizer costs, the general costs of running a farm have increased as inflation worsened throughout the past year.
For example, he said, equipment repairs can cost up to double the amount they did last year, and the price of fuel also has had an impact.
“It’s going to be an interesting winter to see how cash flows with the costs of inputs and just doing business every day,” Recker said. “If inflation stays where it is, it makes it a lot more difficult to keep turning a profit, but we’re going to stay positive. If you’re a farmer and you’re not positive, you’re going to get in trouble pretty fast.”
