Balltown Soybeans
Farmers harvest soybeans Monday near Balltown, Iowa. Area farmers are reporting yields of 50 to 80 bushels of soybeans per acre. The corn harvest is ranging from 175 to 250 bushels per acre.

 Stephen Gassman

Area farmers are reporting a plentiful harvest thanks to getting “just enough” rain this year.

“Right here in Dubuque County, it’s the breadbasket of the world,” said Wayne Kramer, president of Dubuque County Farm Bureau, who farms near Farley. “We got just enough rain to get by. We had no excess rain. But the crops are about as good as they ever were.”

