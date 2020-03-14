PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Research underway at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville could one day help improve the speed and miniaturization of electronics like computers and smartphones.
A typical smartphone contains 2 billion transistors, devices that can turn on or off or amplify an electric signal. Transistors enable the execution of the codes that make computing possible.
But as they become more compact, the electric current that flows through them starts to “leak.”
“You always want to have control of the current going from point A to point B, and with structures that small, there is going to be a larger and larger leakage, meaning the current is not going where you want,” said Hal Evensen, a professor of engineering physics.
While most transistors are composed of silicon, the element carbon offers a promising alternative.
Known as carbon nanotubes, the structures measure about one nanometer — 100,000 times smaller than the diameter of a human hair. Because of their unique shape, they can better conduct an electric current and suffer less leakage.
While their use as conductors has been studied, Kayla Golden, a senior electrical engineering major at UW-Platteville, has spent the past three years taking the research a step further by incorporating principles from a legacy technology — the vacuum tube.
Used in devices such as radios, televisions and radar throughout the 20th century, the tubes were eventually replaced by silicon chips.
“(They) were bulky and inconsistent and expensive,” Golden said. “But the nice thing about them was you had electronic transport through a vacuum, which is ideal. … We want to try to replicate that vacuum transport, but on the nanoscale.”
While vacuum tubes required a container in which to empty space of gas particles, at nanoscale distances, an electric current can flow through a small portion of space where there are so few air particles that the current behaves as if it were inside a vacuum.
Golden has fabricated a new kind of transistor, known as a vacuum-channel field emission transistor, by placing carbon nanotubes just a few nanometers apart. The structures are only viewable under a special microscope.
The current can be switched on and off like a normal transistor, incorporating the advantages of a vacuum tube, including increased speeds and less power consumption.
Golden has tested about 150 transistors by measuring the voltage and current that passes through each device. Although the results have been inconclusive, that she has fabricated the transistor is a feat unto itself.
“Aligning something that small is really challenging,” she said.
If the transistor works, she believes there are potentially limitless possibilities in the tech age.
“Inherently, being able to make transistors smaller and pack them more densely means that you can make your electronics smaller and faster,” Golden said.