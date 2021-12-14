TENNYSON, Wis. — Baby Jesus rests in a manger on someone’s front lawn alongside U.S. 61. The nativity scene sparkles in the chilly night air in Tennyson.
Not quite 50 feet away at a neighboring residence is a single leg, perched upright in a windowsill.
It’s nearly bare, bedecked in fine fishnet hosiery, protracted atop a high-heeled shoe.
It’s a lamp, and what a lamp it is! A lamp in the shape of a leg.
Turning it on is like winning a contest. The alluring glow fills the room and draws the gaze of passersby outside. It’s like Christmas.
A Christmas classic. A Christmas movie. “A Christmas Story.”
The Village of Tennyson is filled with legs and the tale of a neighborhood association.
“We’ve got to be famous for something other than catfish,” said Lori Langkamp — founder of the Tennyson Leg Lamp Association — referring to a festival hosted in the area. “I just think it’s fun.”
The group fashions itself after the Old Man in “A Christmas Story,” the 1983 holiday comedy, starring Peter Billingsley.
While the movie focuses on the protagonist, Ralphie — a 9-year-old in a desperate quest for a Red Ryder BB gun — his father wants nothing more than his fragile leg lamp, which he wins in a contest.
The Tennyson association has rapidly grown its numbers, now 13 members strong. Lamps are displayed in residents’ homes along U.S. 61, Tennyson Street and Crestview Drive, which members designate as the “Ridge,” “Hood” and “Heights.”
Several honorary members have joined them, including four nearby Potosi households and a former resident who now lives in the City of Lancaster.
As ironic holiday kitsch, the leg luminaries tap into a collective nostalgia for “A Christmas Story,” which association members watch religiously during the holidays, often tuning into an annual television marathon, where a station airs the film on repeat for 24 hours.
The leg puts members in the Christmas spirit. It takes away the winter blahs. It’s a provocative conversation piece.
It connotes “fun and family,” said Sheila Udelhofen.
Leg lamp origins
Langkamp and her neighbor Tom Sedgwick received their lamps in 2013 as presents, and the dispute about whether he tries to cheat and put his leg up early continues.
“You can’t light it up before somebody else does,” she said with a laugh. “You bucked the rule one year, and I wasn’t very happy about it.”
They agreed upon Nov. 19 this year.
For several years, Kelly Runde noticed Sedgewick and Langkamp’s leg lamps when she drove down U.S. 61 to the local bar where she works.
“I thought, I need to get one of those bad boys,” Runde said.
When she purchased her home in 2016, she realized she had the “perfect window” in her living room for a lamp of her own — a 48-incher.
“It kind of makes you feel part of the community,” Runde said. “A lot of people come into the bar and say, ‘I like your leg.’”
Membership stagnated after Runde joined the ranks. Then last year, Langkamp advertised the holiday tradition on social media.
Tennyson membership jumped to 11. This year, a few more applied.
Joining the association is simple, Langkamp said. Just post a photo of the lamp to Facebook and tag her.
Per capita illumination
If one does the math, the village has nearly 45 lamps per 1,000 residents.
“Not too many towns this size have that many leg lamps,” Sedgwick said.
It might be a Guinness record, Langkamp suggested.
Sedgewick once asked a village trustee if a leg lamp could be painted on the new water tower installed this year north of town.
“She said if I want to pay for it, I could,” Sedgewick said. “I said we could call it the Leg Lamp Capital of Wisconsin.”
The association has no plans to do so but proposed projecting a leg on the tower instead.
The members mostly purchased their lamps online. They come in an assortment of lengths and price points. Full-size models retail for $200 or more. The most expensive even show “a little cheek.”
“We may have to look for estate sales,” Udelhofen said.
Langkamp collects other leg memorabilia. She displays a miniature leg lamp on her desk and wears a leg lamp holiday sweatshirt. She hangs four leg lamp ornaments from her Christmas tree and drinks from a leg lamp beer stein.
A special time of year
Although the start date is fixed, there is no defined time when association members must put away their lamps.
They are disappointed, maybe even a little sad, when they pack the lamps in their basements along with the rest of the Christmas decorations.
Some cover theirs with sheets and place them inside a closet.
The members agree, however, that if they displayed their legs all year round, the sultry lamps would lose their Christmas spirit.