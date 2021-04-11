Chad Kruse has been named the regional cancer center director for MercyOne Eastern Iowa Region. Kruse will oversee operations at MercyOne Dubuque Cancer Center and MercyOne Clinton Radiation Oncology Center.
•
Cottingham & Butler announced hiring:
David Groves as a claims representative.
Carol Burkle as compensation nurse case manager.
Kelsey Hildreth as a claims assistant.
Dylan McKee as an IT support analyst I.
Ryan Gooch as a data analyst
Amanda Duerksen as a client service representative.
Leeza Klocke as a client service representative.
Michael Garside as a service representative.
Randy Timmerman as an IT operations analyst I.
Jessica Hames as a service representative.
Jaymis Hoffmann as a mail center associate.
Cynthia Sherwood as utilization management nurse.
Elly Whiteman as a service representative.
Tori Maiers as a client service representative.
•
Diamond Jo Casino announced the promotion of Louis Cram to executive sous chef and Quentin Milroy to line cook at Woodfire Grille.
•
MedOne announced hiring Drew Enscoe as proposal manager and Adam Salomon as sales director.
•
Shalom Spirituality Center hired Keri Schwanekamp as associate director of development.
•
Boyd Gaming Corporate announced:
Tiffany Vannatta-Guzak was promoted to advertising senior account executive.
Luke Renner was hired as advertising account executive.
•
Dubuque Regional Humane Society announced changes to its Board of Directors, including the appointment of Caitlin Siemionko as board president. The Board of Directors is now made up of Marianne Kirkendall, Julia Bennett, Richard Kirkendall, Mary Beth Grimm, Patrice Lachecki, Patti Burgmeier, Jeremy Shireman, Al Green, Charlie Skemp, Dr. Marsha Horwitz and Bradley Kemp. •
Dupaco Community Credit Union has been ranked by S&P Global Market Intelligence as one of the top-performing credit unions in the U.S. Only four credit unions in Iowa were recognized.
•
NaviPoint Advisory Group, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC, in Dubuque, has earned the 2020 Ameriprise Client Experience Award. Less than 15% percent of Ameriprise practices have earned this honor. Michael Fleege, a private wealth advisor with NaviPoint Advisory Group, has qualified for the company’s Circle of Success annual recognition program.