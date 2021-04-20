MONTICELLO, Iowa — Tickets will go on sale this week for a grandstand appearance by a country star at the Great Jones County Fair.
Kane Brown will take the stage in Monticello on Saturday, July 24, along with opening act Midland.
Brown has notched five No. 1 songs on the Billboard Country Airplay chart since late 2017 — “What Ifs,” “Heaven,” “Homesick,” “Lose It” and “Good as You.” He currently has two other songs on the chart, “Worship You” and “Famous Friends,” a collaboration with Chris Young.
Meanwhile, Midland has had two songs climb to No. 3 on the chart, with “Burn Out” and “Drinkin’ Problem.”
Track and bleacher tickets are $75 and will be available beginning at 10 a.m. Friday, April 23, at greatjonescountyfair.com.