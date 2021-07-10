A longtime Dubuque City Council member announced Friday that he intends to run for re-election.
At-large Council Member Ric Jones seeks his fifth term on the council, which he joined in 2006. This year’s city and school elections will be held on Nov. 2.
“A part of every major decision beginning with adding sexual orientation to the Human Rights Ordinance in 2006, voters can be confident that Ric will remain accessible, accountable, well-informed and prepared to address the complex issues and identified priorities that will ensure a safe, equitable community with economic and cultural opportunities … a city where citizens and future generations want to live, return to and retire in,” states a press release that Jones issued.
Jones worked for more than 30 years for the Dubuque Fire Department before retiring. The release notes he also has served as the manager of Northeast Iowa Community College’s paramedic education program. He also serves on the boards of directors for Dubuque Racing Association, Travel Dubuque and Jamie Barwick Hills & Dales Foundation.
In the release, Jones cited accomplishments for the city during his time on the council, including “the city’s nationally recognized fiscal management, local management of and recovery from the pandemic, and numerous successes including Bee Branch waterway and park, expansion of the trail system, development of the Millwork District, completion of the Southwest Arterial, maintaining excellence in delivery of emergency services and ongoing substantial infrastructure improvements all while maintaining one of the lowest property tax rates in the area.”
Jones is the second person to announce plans to run for the at-large seat, following Michaela Freiburger’s announcement last month. Freiburger is the program coordinator for the Dubuque County Energy District and a consultant for the Northeast Iowa Small Business Development Center.