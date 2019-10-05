SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Dubuque Farmers Market, 8 a.m., near City Hall, 10-13th and Iowa streets. Open every Saturday through October.
Blessing of the Pets, 10 a.m., St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 1199 Main St., front steps. Pets are to be brought on a leash, in a cage or container. A blessing service will recognize love, care and concern for animals. Everyone invited to gather at the steps. Rain or shine.
A Day on the Farm, 10 a.m., University of Wisconsin-Platteville Pioneer Farm, 29200 College Farm Road. A free family-friendly event exploring a working farm. Guided tours, demonstrations and activities for kids.
50th Anniversary Banquet for the Dubuque Association of the Blind, 11 a.m., Tri-State Blind Society, 1068 Cedar Cross Road. 11 a.m.-noon social hour, with Lou Oswald entertaining; noon catered chicken and ham dinner. There will be a 50/50 raffle, door prizes and silent auction.
Diamond Anniversary of the James Kennedy Public Library, noon, 320 First Avenue E., Dyersville, Iowa. Will include an afternoon of events, crafts, games, special visitors and refreshments for all ages. Detailed schedule is available on the library’s website.
13th Annual Galena (Ill.) Oktoberfest, 6 p.m., Depot Park, 91 Bouthillier St. Kick off Oktoberfest celebrations with a night of live music, food truck eats and craft beer.
PERFORMING ARTS
Today
The 4onthefloor, noon, Codfish Hollow Barnstormers, 5013 288th Ave., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Medicinal Purposes, 1:30 p.m., Fergedaboudit Vineyard & Winery, 4595 W. Speer Road, Hanover, Ill.
Adam Beck and Amber Dawn, 6 p.m., Mac’s Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Barbaro, 6 p.m., The Lift, 180 Main St.
Jef Spradley, 7 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, suite 100.
Andreas Transo, 7 p.m., Frank O’Dowds Irish Pub, 9853 U.S. 20, Galena, Ill.
Dubuque Symphony Orchestra presents: Rhapsody, 7:30 p.m., Five Flags Theater, 405 Main St.
Bobby Messano, 8 p.m., Flatted Fifth Blues & BBQ at Potter’s Mill, 300 Potter Drive, Bellevue, Iowa.
Statue of Liberty, 8 p.m., Hotel Julien Dubuque, 200 Main St., Riverboat Lounge.
Kings of Radio, 8 p.m., Q Casino Showroom, 1855 Greyhound Park Road.
Cool Acoustic Tunes, 9 p.m., The Dog House Lounge, 1646 Asbury Road.
Unicorn Fist, 9 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St.
Today-Sunday
Chris Ross, 11 a.m., Breitbach Country Dining and Skip Breitbach Feed, 563 Balltown Road, Balltown, Iowa.
Sunday
Johnnie Walker, 2 p.m., PromiseLand Winery, 39053 Great River Road, Guttenberg, Iowa.
Dubuque Symphony Orchestra presents: Rhapsody, 2 p.m., Five Flags Theater, 405 Main St.
Jordan Danielsen, 3 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, suite 100.
Killer Queen, 7 p.m., Diamond Jo Casino, 301 Bell St.
VISUAL ARTS
Today
Tiffany Windows Tours, 9 a.m., St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 1199 Main St. Free tours of St. Luke’s collection of more than 100 Tiffany glass windows.
DESTINATIONS
Today
Walk with General Grant 10 a.m., DeSoto House Hotel, 230 S. Main St., Galena, Ill. Meet at the hotel lobby.
LEARNING
Today
Halloween Safety Tips Device Workshop, 9 a.m., U.S. Cellular, 806 Wacker Drive. A free device workshop with helpful safety tips for Halloween. The workshop is open to everyone.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m., Attitude Adjustment Group, 1166 Main St., lower level. Details: 563-557-9196.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m., Westside Club Room, 1646 Asbury Road, suite 7. Just the first 164 Pages Group.
Alcoholic Anonymous: The Something New Group, 9 a.m., Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2155 University Ave. Meeting is based on “As Bill Sees It” and the “AA 12 and 12.” Details: 563-663-3631.
Al-Anon Saturday Morning AFG, MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, rooms 1A and 1B.
Debtors Anonymous, MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, room 1H. Money and debt meeting from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., with quiet time for working on numbers from 11:30 to noon. Details: debtorsanonymous.org.
AA Women’s Group, 10:30 a.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, room 1A.
Sunday
Alcoholics Anonymous Big Book, 6:30 p.m., Dickeyville (Wis.) village offices, 500 East Ave., east doors. Details: 608-331-0255.
Al-Anon Missing Link, 7 p.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, rooms 1A and 1B; Alateen (ages 12 older) room 1H; Younger Alateen (ages 7-11) room 6B.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 7 p.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, sixth floor, room 6D. A 12-step group. Details: 563-557-9196.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Today
Nerf Capture the Flag, 5 p.m., Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St.
Sunday
Sunday Night Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Days Inn Dubuque, 1111 Dodge St. Details: Gary, 563-542-8175.