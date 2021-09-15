The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:

  • Joseph A. Shattuck, 32, of 2745 Zwingle Court, was arrested at 8:15 a.m. Tuesday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging domestic assault with injury. Court documents state that Shattuck assaulted Sheila A. Miller, 52, of the same address, on July 17.
  • Otis M. Wilson, 62, of 614 Lincoln Ave., No. B, reported $600 worth of criminal damage done to a vehicle between 9 a.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. Sunday at his residence.
  • Garry O. Lowery, 30, of 2557 Jackson St., reported a burglary resulting in the theft of items worth $2,450 between 9 a.m. Saturday and 2:30 a.m. Sunday at his residence.
  • Operation Empower, of 2216 White St., reported $2,000 worth of criminal damage done to a door between 3:25 a.m. and 1:21 p.m. Saturday at the organization.
  • Ulta Beauty, of 555 JFK Road, reported the theft of items worth $600 around 11:38 a.m. Saturday at the store.
  • Debra L. Ochs, 57, of 2225 Jaeger Drive, reported $550 worth of criminal damage to a vehicle between 7:30 and 9:05 p.m. Friday in the 2300 block of Washington Street.
  • David R. Duehr, 52, of 386 Klingenberg Terrace, reported $500 worth of criminal damage done to a vehicle around 4:34 p.m. Friday outside his residence.
  • Joshua W. Goerdt, 29, of 1795 Washington St., reported the theft of a bicycle worth $750 around 10:06 a.m. Friday from the 300 block of Main Street.
  • Joyce M. Beeler, 71, of Hazel Green, Wis., reported a theft and a case of unauthorized use of a credit card resulting in the loss of $880 between Sept. 7 and Friday from the 4600 block of Asbury Road.

