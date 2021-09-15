The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
Joseph A. Shattuck, 32, of 2745 Zwingle Court, was arrested at 8:15 a.m. Tuesday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging domestic assault with injury. Court documents state that Shattuck assaulted Sheila A. Miller, 52, of the same address, on July 17.
Otis M. Wilson, 62, of 614 Lincoln Ave., No. B, reported $600 worth of criminal damage done to a vehicle between 9 a.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. Sunday at his residence.
Garry O. Lowery, 30, of 2557 Jackson St., reported a burglary resulting in the theft of items worth $2,450 between 9 a.m. Saturday and 2:30 a.m. Sunday at his residence.
Operation Empower, of 2216 White St., reported $2,000 worth of criminal damage done to a door between 3:25 a.m. and 1:21 p.m. Saturday at the organization.
Ulta Beauty, of 555 JFK Road, reported the theft of items worth $600 around 11:38 a.m. Saturday at the store.
Debra L. Ochs, 57, of 2225 Jaeger Drive, reported $550 worth of criminal damage to a vehicle between 7:30 and 9:05 p.m. Friday in the 2300 block of Washington Street.
David R. Duehr, 52, of 386 Klingenberg Terrace, reported $500 worth of criminal damage done to a vehicle around 4:34 p.m. Friday outside his residence.
Joshua W. Goerdt, 29, of 1795 Washington St., reported the theft of a bicycle worth $750 around 10:06 a.m. Friday from the 300 block of Main Street.
Joyce M. Beeler, 71, of Hazel Green, Wis., reported a theft and a case of unauthorized use of a credit card resulting in the loss of $880 between Sept. 7 and Friday from the 4600 block of Asbury Road.