News in your town

Sunday pop-up to highlight new entrepreneurs

Authorities: Man tried to lure girl into vehicle near Platteville, 2nd such incident this week

Finance reports: Greenfield outraises Ernst in Senate race in 2nd quarter, plus figures from 5 other local races

Benton seeks information regarding property damage and act of 'intolerance'

27 more COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County, 6 in Grant County; increases in 5 other local counties

Jo Daviess County authorities ask for patience as they investigate fatal shooting

Dubuque council to hear options for transforming former junkyard site

'What if that was me?': Protesters in Dubuque draw attention to deaths of 2 individuals at the hands of police in other states

Graduates: University of Dubuque

UPDATE: U.S. 20 near Galena reopens after multiple-vehicle crash

Jo Daviess County authorities ask for patience as they investigate fatal shooting

Dubuque officials seek to locate dog who attacked other dogs, owner