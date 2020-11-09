PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — When public libraries shut down this spring, several local ones took a cue from convenience stores.
In lieu of the weekly story hours and Lego club nights, they began to offer grab-and-go activities to occupy their socially distanced patrons.
Crafting proved a welcome diversion through stay-at-home orders and business closures. Now, as chilly weather steadily creeps up on tri-state-area residents, the free kits offer a convenient distraction for both the young and old.
“It definitely makes for a smoother day,” said Annika Wontor, who moved to Platteville in late 2019 and discovered the Platteville Public Library’s Grab and Go Kits after the pandemic caused the facility to shut down in the spring.
In lieu of programming, the institution provides activities, often inspired by do-it-yourself project ideas found on Pinterest, that change weekly. The library provides all the materials in a convenient package.
When the family goes to the library, Wontor often grabs an adult kit for herself and kits for her two sons, Haytham, 3, and Dryden, 1. That allows them to tackle craft projects without an overabundance of materials.
“Sometimes, it’s hard when you need two googly eyes. You have to buy a package of 50 to 100 googly eyes, so then I’m now sitting on a bunch of extras,” she said. “It’s nice to have everything all at once, and I don’t have to buy everything in bulk.”
To offer the kits at no charge, the library has reallocated dollars that otherwise would have covered in-house activities and events.
Staff members assemble about 50 kits each week, and most are gone by its conclusion, a figure that exceeds attendance at the library’s pre-COVID craft nights.
“We thought it would be a great way to still stay connected to our community,” said Karina Zidon, patron services manager. “It’s a chance to do something creative, a break from the monotony.”
Carnegie-Stout Public Library in Dubuque has made the most of patrons’ impulse buys when they were under lockdown during the spring.
“Many of our viewers have purchased new sewing machines over the past few months,” Colleen Kersch recently told subscribers on the library’s YouTube series called CrafterNoon Adventure. “We’re going to make a folded Kleenex pocket pouch so you can put it in your purse.”
Kersch, who oversees the library’s Maker Space with library assistant Kaitlyn Lansing, has helped patrons assemble items of whimsy such as paper quilling watermelons and fabric yo-yo flowers.
The library’s Take and Make Kits are a safe alternative to in-person programming, Lansing said.
“That was such as strong part of the library before this whole thing happened,” she said.
East Dubuque (Ill.) District Library also turned to activity kits in the wake of the state-mandated shutdowns.
Library Director Brian Gomoll said the themed activities for children coincide with holidays such as Halloween and Thanksgiving.
For Wontor’s boys, recently a dragonfly formed with pipe cleaners proved to be a hit. They then turned their crafts into other animals. This week, they created dinosaurs from paper plates.
She appreciates that the library includes her in the fun, too. Adult patrons who undertook last week’s project constructed a lanyard that can be used to hang a face mask around people’s necks when they are not wearing them.
“Once (the children) are occupied, whether naptime or watching a movie or bedtime, I’m able to do those things, too,” Wontor said.