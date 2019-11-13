A free Future Ready Iowa employer summit will be held from 7 to 9:30 a.m. Monday at the Diamond Jo Casino Harbor Room, 201 Bell St.
Iowa Workforce Development is partnering with the Iowa Association of Business and Industry and the Iowa Business Council to host the summit, according to a press release.
More than 30 such summits are scheduled around the state.
Employers will learn about work-based learning programs with local high schools, registered apprenticeship programs, how to recruit from different pools of employees and how to leverage the Future Ready Iowa Act to help increase the area’s skilled workforce, according to the release.
Register at FutureReadyIowa.gov/registration.