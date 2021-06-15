A free, interactive presentation will provide tips on how to safely share public spaces with pets.
“Pets, Parks, and Public Safety” will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 16, at Allison Henderson Park, 1500 Loras Blvd., according to a press release.
The event is presented by the Dubuque Park and Recreation Division and the Aware Pet Owner organization. Robin McFarlane is the instructor.
Dogs are welcome if they can remain bark free and are comfortable in public settings with other dogs and people, according to the release.