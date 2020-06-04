PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — University of Wisconsin-Platteville leaders intend to hold fall classes face-to-face, but when students return, they can expect an altogether different semester.
Administrators announced the decision Wednesday, noting that plans are “fluid” and subject to successful management of the health and safety of the community in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re trying to work through a number of variables that will achieve two things: That we can manage the virus in a way that doesn’t endanger people and then build the delivery of our education in a way in keeping with the standards that we’ve had in the past,” Chancellor Dennis Shields said in an interview prior to the announcement.
Staff members continue to develop plans for “alternative delivery” instruction in which classes are conducted remotely in the event the campus experiences a serious COVID-19 outbreak and closes.
UW-Platteville rapidly pivoted to alternative delivery after the campus closed midway during the spring semester, leading to confusion and challenges. Some students struggled to adjust.
But Shields believes that with three months to prepare, faculty will provide instruction that better addresses their concerns.
Summer working groups are preparing for a bevy of alternative delivery scenarios for the fall semester, assessing budget implications, health and wellness, technology and accessibility.
“I want to make a decision in a fashion that our students, faculty and staff are able to understand what either one is going to look like as opposed to waiting until later and baiting and switching on them,” he said. “We have a lot of incentives to try to be open to more standard delivery, but even if we call it ‘standard delivery’ it is going to look different.”
Some measures under consideration are splitting classrooms into multiple sections and creating physical distance among students within dormitories. Another instruction model under consideration, Shields said, is a hybrid that incorporates both online and in-person classes.
Any alternative delivery system comes at a financial cost, including the expansion of wireless internet capacity and acquisition of equipment.
A recent national study found that many students expect to see reduced tuition costs if instruction is conducted online.
The Baltimore market-research firm, Art & Science Group, surveyed nearly 1,200 high school seniors and found that 67% expect to pay less in tuition and fees if campuses are closed for in-person classes and on-campus living. That decision, however, lies within the purview of the UW-System Board of Regents.
While some surveys indicate that graduating high school seniors have reconsidered whether to enroll in college this fall, freshman registrations at UW-Platteville have increased by nearly 11% compared to 2019.
The numbers are liable to change as the summer wears on, but “right now, people are giving us the benefit of the doubt,” Shields said.
Despite the uncertainty of the semester to come, administrators encourage students to register and make a final decision later.
“The phrase we use is save your seat,” said Karen McLeer, director of retention and academic support.