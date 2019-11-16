Police said an intoxicated Dubuque woman had a 3-year-old child in the backseat when she was caught Thursday night driving the wrong way on a one-way street with no headlights on.
Andrea L. Pearson, 22, of 1075 Walnut St., No. 1, was arrested on charges of operating while intoxicated and abandonment/neglect of a dependent person.
Court documents state that a Dubuque police officer noticed a vehicle driving the wrong way and without headlights in the 1700 block of White Street just before midnight Thursday.
Police pulled over the vehicle. An officer noticed an “odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from” Pearson, the driver, and observed empty beer containers in the vehicle, according to court documents.
Pearson allegedly failed field sobriety tests, and her blood-alcohol content measured 0.126%. The legal driving limit is 0.08%.