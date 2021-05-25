DICKEYVILLE, Wis. — Grant County authorities said a sleeping driver crashed into another motorist, who then hit a rock wall and was injured.
Yin Zhang, 63, of Platteville, was taken by ambulance to Southwest Health in Platteville for treatment, according to a press release issued Monday by the Grant County Sheriff’s Department.
The crash occurred at about 11:35 p.m. Friday on U.S. 151 near McAdam Road near Dickeyville. The release states that Daniel Powell, 18, of Cuba City, was northbound when he fell asleep at the wheel and his vehicle rear-ended a northbound vehicle driven by Zhang. Zhang’s vehicle then left the roadway and hit a rock wall before coming to rest in a ditch.
Powell was cited with inattentive driving and operating after suspension.