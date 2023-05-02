Area residents on Monday night got a chance to ask questions about a proposed general obligation bond of up to $150 million to pay for a new middle school and other projects in the Dubuque Community School District.
About 40 people turned out at the Forum for a community information meeting on facility planning efforts, including the district’s goal to consolidate its middle schools and update other schools and district facilities.
“We’re excited to share with you tonight our vision of what Dubuque Community School District can look like in the next 100 years,” said Superintendent Amy Hawkins.
The meeting included discussion of projects that might be included in a proposed referendum that could go before voters in September.
These include a new middle school at the current site of Washington Middle School as part of the district’s efforts to consolidate from three to two middle schools, approved by the board last year. District officials have stated the move would save the district an estimated $3.4 million in annual operating costs and create feeder schools to the district’s two high schools.
Other projects that could be funded through the bond include bringing air conditioning to the remaining district schools that don’t have it, purchasing land for future construction of a new elementary school, developing a baseball and softball complex and adding a gymnasium or commons space at Eisenhower Elementary School, where the gym doubles as the cafeteria.
Together, all the projects are estimated to cost anywhere from $135.9 million to $150.8 million.
At Monday’s meeting, Tim Oswald, managing director at Piper Sandler Cos., outlined for community members the two funding mechanisms he previously shared with board members for how a bond could function.
The first scenario would utilize a $105 million general obligation bond and about $45 million in Securing an Advanced Vision for Education (SAVE) bonds, while the second would see the district issue a $150 million general obligation bond and no SAVE bonds.
In this second scenario, SAVE funds that the district receives each year from the 1-cent sales tax would be used to abate the tax levy rate for property owners. Thus, the district’s tax rate would be the same for both options and would not increase due to the bond, now that board members have approved a rate of $14.51 per $1,000 of taxable valuation for the coming fiscal year.
Oswald said Piper Sandler staff recommend the first scenario, as it is estimated to cost the district about $8.5 million less over time, largely because SAVE bonds have a higher interest rate than general obligation bonds.
He acknowledged that although the bond will not necessitate a tax rate increase, without the bond, tax rates would most likely decline due to declining enrollment.
“If the vote didn’t pass or if it never happened, probably, tax rates are going down,” he said. “The exercise here is to grab that decline and use it to pay for this project via the bond issue, and hold the overall tax rate at where it is right now.”
During the meeting, attendees voiced questions, such as how busing would be impacted with the consolidation and when elementary schools could expect to receive air conditioning if the bond passes.
Others shared concerns with the Washington Middle School project, such as increased traffic demands on nearby streets including Lombard and Algona, which nearby residents said are already saturated during drop-off and pick-up times with the current Washington student population.
Brad Leeper, a partner with Waterloo, Iowa, firm Invision Architecture, said the project would involve a traffic study to investigate traffic levels and capacity of surrounding streets, and officials would take those results into account while planning.
Sean and Betsy Bradley, who live on Hale Street just north of the current Washington site, attended the meeting.
Sean Bradley said they are not opposed to the project, but he does wonder whether a school with double the student population of the current Washington school can fit on the proposed site.
The current Washington site spans just less than 9 acres, but with the proposed acquisition of five residential properties — four along Lombard Street and one along Grandview — it would expand to about 13 acres. In comparison, Eleanor Roosevelt Middle School is housed on 31 acres.
“My main concern is the size,” Sean said. “Trying to shoehorn such a big school onto such a small site … I’m afraid that’s going to be really hard with things like traffic and construction.”
Hawkins said during the meeting that district staff have already had conversations with the owners of all five homes that the district is considering acquiring and will continue to be in communication with them.
A timeline outlined by Leeper during the meeting calls for board members to approve bond language and a petition to call for a referendum at their meeting next Monday, May 8. The board got a first look at that language during its facilities and support services committee meeting prior to the community meeting Monday.
The next two months would see officials finalize concepts for the new middle school and the Eisenhower addition while gathering signatures for the petition. The petition must be signed by 25% of the number of people who voted in the last election of school officials in order for the district to call for a special election, which board members hope to do in July.
The election would then take place Sept. 12, and the bond would require a 60% majority vote to pass.
