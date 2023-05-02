Area residents on Monday night got a chance to ask questions about a proposed general obligation bond of up to $150 million to pay for a new middle school and other projects in the Dubuque Community School District.

About 40 people turned out at the Forum for a community information meeting on facility planning efforts, including the district’s goal to consolidate its middle schools and update other schools and district facilities.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.