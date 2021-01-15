GALENA, Ill. — A request to restore a historic school building in Galena and construct additional housing failed to gain traction this week with a city board.
Galena Zoning Board of Appeals members did not second a motion to approve a preliminary plan and rezoning request for the property of the former St. Mary School on Elk Street. As a result, the request was denied.
The proposal, put forth by Economic Growth Corp. and The Galena Foundation, sought to restore the building and convert it into 11 one-bedroom, affordable-housing units. Additionally, the project called for the construction of a two-story, 24-unit apartment building adjacent to the school building, on High Street. Parking lots would be developed near the structures.
The project was estimated to cost about $11 million, $3 million of which would go toward the restoration of the St. Mary School building.
Officials previously stated that the additional apartment building was needed in order to make the project financially feasible.
Residents, however, expressed concerns over the project’s potential to increase traffic in the neighborhood, cause extensive light pollution and give rise to limited street parking.
“I think there are significant concerns,” said April Wagner, Galena resident. “I would be excited about it, except it’s Elk Street.”
This week, representatives of Economic Growth Corp. proposed an updated plan, which reduced the total number of apartment units from 35 to 31, along with adding more parking spaces, to address concerns from residents.
Jim Baranski, an architect working on the project and a Galena Zoning Board member who recused himself from deliberating on the request, added that developers would work with residents on limiting the negative effects of installed lighting.
“We would work very hard to make sure we came up with lighting that would be acceptable to everyone,” he said.
During the public hearing for the proposal, several residents spoke in favor of the project, arguing that it was the best chance to save an important historic structure.
“I think anything we can do to save this school at this point, now’s the time to do it,” said Adam Johnson, Galena resident and local architect. “I can’t see how this isn’t a win-win for everybody.”
However, many residents reiterated their opposition.
“This is still a rather high-density project encroaching on a single-family neighborhood,” said Bill Meeker, Galena resident. “I know my neighbors still have concerns about the adequacy of the parking.”
When the public hearing concluded, zoning board members were hesitant to make a motion. Board Member David Jansen made a motion to approve the request, but no other board member seconded it, which resulted in it being rejected.