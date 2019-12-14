Experts say a baby boomer “bottleneck” might partly be to blame for a lack of inventory and lagging sales in the local housing market.
Through November, there were 1,255 home sales in Dubuque County and the surrounding areas in 2019. That is down 9.5% compared to the first 11 months of last year, according to the East Central Iowa Association of Realtors.
Meanwhile, the average sales price jumped from $189,000 in the first 11 months of 2018 to $202,000 through November 2019.
Some of the area’s older homeowners might be a major reason why.
“What we are seeing is that baby boomers are staying in their homes a lot longer,” said association President Ashley Erschen. “That is part of the reason why inventory is so low right now.”
She said this phenomenon has created a “bottleneck” in the real estate industry.
Older residents’ unwillingness to move out of their homes has resulted in fewer options for homeowners looking to move up in the local market. Consequently, these residents are choosing to stay put instead of freeing up their homes to first-time buyers.
There are multiple reasons for the bottleneck.
Many boomers are living and working longer and, therefore, don’t feel the same kind of urgency to move into a home with a smaller footprint. In many markets, meanwhile, older residents have few options when it comes to medium-sized homes or condos, prompting them to avoid the hassle and simply stay put.
Eastern Iowa isn’t the only region where the boomer impact is being felt.
“The general trend is that instead of downsizing, residents are staying in their home until they are ready for assisted-living or moving to a nursing home,” said Anne Sadler, owner of Choice Realty in Galena, Ill. “That step in between is being skipped.”
FIRST-TIME CHALLENGES
The lack of action from baby boomers is one of many trends conspiring to create a difficult market for first-time homebuyers.
Erschen said many aspiring homeowners are encountering a market in which they must act quickly — and, oftentimes, pay even more than the list price.
“In many cases, there are multiple-offer bidding wars on properties,” she said. “It is just changing their strategy when it comes to placing an offer on a home. They need to be far more competitive than one or two years ago.”
In Grant County, Wis., those challenges are evident, too. Deb Jenny, co-owner of Platteville Realty, said the homes priced from $100,000 to $150,000 are few and far between. As a result, many first-time homebuyers must either choose something below or above that ideal range.
Jenny said there is a surprisingly high number of homes — often “fixer-uppers” — priced at less than $100,000. Those seeking something pricier often have to play the waiting game.
“Some of them want more than what their income allows them to do,” said Jenny. “They have to hold off until they can get the loan they need or afford something in that price range.”
POISED FOR A TURNAROUND?
Sadler reported that home sales in Jo Daviess County were down about 15% through November, compared to the same time period in 2018. Such figures reflect sales from all offices in the Realtor Association of Northwestern Illinois.
The average sales price in Jo Daviess County jumped from $157,000 in 2018 to $172,000 this year.
In Grant County, similar trends were observed, though to a lesser degree.
Jenny said there were 371 homes sold countywide through November, compared to 384 at this point last year. The average sales price is just less than $150,000 this year, up from $146,000 in the first 11 months of 2018.
“We’re a conservative area,” Jenny said. “We don’t see those big swings in the market.”
Even so, areas such as Grant County aren’t impervious to the myriad factors affecting real estate nationwide. Jenny said the farm economy, weather conditions and political uncertainty all have impacted the market. These issues likely will continue to loom large in 2020.
“Sometimes, things can be slower in an election year,” Jenny said. “People usually want to wait and see what happens in the election. That is something I have noticed over the years.”