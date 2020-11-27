Aimee Ball pulled her sport utility vehicle through the parking lot outside of Joliet Event Center in downtown Dubuque on Thursday and waited as volunteers ran inside to grab a few containers for her and her 8-year-old daughter, Braxton Griffin-Ball.
Most years, she and Braxton would be with family in East Dubuque, Ill., for Thanksgiving, but due to the swelling number of COVID-19 cases in the area, the two would be spending the holiday alone.
As a volunteer handed the meals through the window to them, Ball’s eyes brimmed with tears.
“It’s hard,” she said. “We usually go over to my aunt-and-uncle’s, but with COVID, we couldn’t have it.”
She and Braxton were one of the hundreds of families who stopped by the center to receive free Thanksgiving meals that local organizations worked together to provide for area families.
About 400 meals were given out to those who drove to the center, while volunteers delivered another 600 meals to assisted-living facilities and other people isolating due to COVID-19 concerns.
“It’s the community serving the community,” said Malachi Mobley, 15, who waited outside Thursday to bring meals to people’s vehicles. “It’s a really good thing. It makes your heart feel a little bit better.”
Mobley’s grandfather, the Rev. Lynn Spicer, is the senior pastor at Faith Temple United Pentecostal Church.
“I believe we sometimes forget how fortunate we are,” Mobley said. “Just to see other people happy and (feel) blessed, it is really a blessing to myself just to know that I am helping other people.”
Spicer said after he learned the annual Ginter Thanksgiving event, which feeds thousands every year, would not be possible in light of the pandemic, he started meeting with other church members and spoke with local organizations that helped work with him to make the meals possible. The day was a combined effort of Q Casino and Hotel, Dubuque Racing Association, Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque, Salvation Army of Dubuque, Faith Temple United Pentecostal Church and United Way of Dubuque Area Tri-States.
The Knights of Columbus Hall was filled with people in blue T-shirts, representing the church. Together, they worked to package meals and carry them outside. For Spicer to see so many from his congregation pull together meant everything, he said.
“To be able to do this, and see all of the people here from our church, we are blessed,” he said. “It means a lot to me to not just be a church that meets in a building.”
Rianne Kennedy, who works at Dupaco Community Credit Union, said fellow employees told her about the event on Wednesday, so she decided to sign up.
“It means the world to me,” she said. “It makes me so happy, and my heart just explodes being able to help people who have lost jobs due to COVID.”
Dave Masterson, the executive chef at Q Casino and Hotel, said he and a handful of other employees spent three days leading up to the holiday cooking all the meals. They made 2,500 pounds of turkey, 300 pounds of green beans, seven cases of stuffing and 125 pumpkin pies.
“It’s nice to do something for the community and help people out,” he said. “I know they are in need.”
Jason Neises, the community foundation’s community development coordinator, said volunteers would continue dropping off and handing out meals until they ran out.
Not only was the day important for those who would not otherwise have a Thanksgiving meal, but for volunteers who dedicate their day every year to giving back and being with others, Neises said.
“People want to, especially now, if they do not have friends and family, they want to see people,” he said. “I personally (before this) never delivered or helped with the production, but what would happen is people would go out and do their deliveries and come back here and sit down and have a meal or when people would go out and make their deliveries, they would visit with the folks who are shut-ins. We’ve got huge support, and we’ve got dozens and dozens of volunteers and people who stepped up.”