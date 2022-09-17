A man is suing the City of Dubuque in federal court over information that he said is filed about him on the city’s tenant database, which he claims is discriminatory.
Eddie Wordlaw filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, against the city after he claimed he was denied housing due to information about him on the city’s tenant database. The suit also claims that the database is discriminatory and violates the Fair Housing Act of 1968.
Wordlaw is represented in the case by two Iowa Legal Aid attorneys: Todd Schmidt, a senior staff attorney in the Dubuque office, and Alex Kornya, litigation director and general counselor based out of Des Moines.
“We were aware of the tenant database for some time,” Schmidt told the Telegraph Herald on Friday. “... Mr. Wordlaw was told by a prospective landlord that he was on the database. He tried to find out what was on the database, and the city refused to provide any information to him, and he wasn’t given the option to contest. We did a thorough investigation and decided to file the lawsuit. We don’t take that lightly but felt it was the right thing to do.”
Schmidt and Kornya said they were unable to talk specifically about the steps of their investigation because the lawsuit is ongoing.
“We are at a stage right now of talking with the city and hoping to come to a fair resolution in this case,” Kornya said.
The lawsuit states that Dubuque’s tenant database started in 2011. The database, which is administered by the Dubuque Police Department, includes information compiled from landlords about their tenants. Landlords then can use the database to make decisions about renting to a prospective tenant.
In 2020, Wordlaw sought to rent a unit for himself and his six children when he was told by a landlord that it would not be rented to Wordlaw due to information in the tenant database.
Wordlaw requested the database information from Dubuque police and was refused, which violates Wordlaw’s due process rights, according to the suit.
The tenant database included information that Wordlaw owed $3,444 for damages to a Dubuque apartment he previously rented and was sued by his landlord. Court documents state that claims against Wordlaw were dismissed because he was never served, and another individual renting the apartment was ordered to pay the damages.
“As a result of (the city’s) actions, Wordlaw suffered loss of a housing opportunity, emotional distress, humiliation, embarrassment and damage to reputation,” the suit states. “Wordlaw has continued to search for an affordable rental unit in Dubuque to accommodate himself and his six children, but he has been unsuccessful.”
Wordlaw claims in the suit that the city does not have any safeguards in place to ensure accurate information is entered in the database, and the database “has an unjustified disproportionate adverse impact on Black persons in violation of the Fair Housing Act.”
The suit cites 2019 U.S. Census data that shows Dubuque’s Black population was 5.2% when Wordlaw tried to access the tenant database, and that Black people were overrepresented on the database by 14% at that time.
“In addition ... Black persons received more negative comments and fewer positive or neutral comments from landlords than White persons on the database,” the suit states.
The suit also notes a multi-year U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development investigation — which concluded in 2013 — regarding the city’s housing choice voucher program.
The department alleged in its conclusion that, by reducing the total number of housing vouchers and creating a preference point system, the city made the program difficult for out-of-state Black families to access. The report also claimed that city officials discriminated against Black families intentionally due to public racial perceptions.
“The relevance of that (information on the 2013 HUD report) is the city adopted the tenant database in the same context of other actions that were in the HUD investigation,” Schmidt said.
The City of Dubuque has until Sept. 26 to file a response to the lawsuit. The city is being represented by attorneys Les Reddick and Todd Stevenson.
Reddick said that few comments could be made at the early stage in the suit but an early investigation shows no evidence of Wordlaw’s claims.
“We haven’t been able to confirm or verify on the tenant database any information on Wordlaw was given out at all,” he said. “I have not been able to find anything that makes that allegation true. I don’t think they’re going to be able to prove the claims they’re making, based on the information I have.”
Phone calls and messages seeking comment for this story were left with City Manager Mike Van Milligen and Police Chief Jeremy Jensen. Following those calls, city spokesperson Randy Gehl emailed the TH to say city staff would not comment and that attorneys representing the city are handling all inquiries regarding the case.
In the suit, Wordlaw seeks damages from the city, though the suit does not state the amount that Wordlaw is seeking.
In addition, the suit asks for a “temporary restraining order and a preliminary and permanent injunction” to prohibit the city from administering the tenant database.
“The city’s operation and maintenance of the tenant database is not an essential governmental function, and upon information and belief, such a program is highly unusual across the state and the nation as a whole,” the suit states. “The tenant database itself serves no purpose other than to make it more difficult for some tenants to find housing.”