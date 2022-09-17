A man is suing the City of Dubuque in federal court over information that he said is filed about him on the city’s tenant database, which he claims is discriminatory.

Eddie Wordlaw filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, against the city after he claimed he was denied housing due to information about him on the city’s tenant database. The suit also claims that the database is discriminatory and violates the Fair Housing Act of 1968.

