Wisconsin’s rural mail carrier of the year logged more than 80 miles a day during his daily routes 40 years ago.
Patrick Carroll joined the U.S. Postal Service in 1968. He was honored as Wisconsin’s rural carrier of the year in 1983. Carroll, who died in 2017 at age 86, began his postal career in Loganville, Wis., before being transferred to Platteville in 1974, where he served until his retirement in 1996.
Here is how the Telegraph Herald profiled Carroll in its Sept. 25, 1983, edition.
LETTER PERFECT
PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Patrick Carroll skims the dust off his dashboard with a meaty forefinger, tracing a blue streak in the brown residue of 80½ rural miles.
“See? This is how my car looks every day.”
The rural mail carrier slings his burly, parcel-post body into the Buick and shimmies across to the dented middle of the seat.
“I’ve never driven a right-hand-drive vehicle, so I can’t knock it, but I learned to drive from the center of the seat. It’s the most comfortable. This way, I can handle the mail in a bundle between the seat and the right door. In a right-hand vehicle, you’re always turning to the left to pick up mail. That seems nuts to us confirmed sit-in-the-middle people.”
Postal seat-belt regulations once threatened to scuttle this neat scheme and cause friction between management and labor in the Platteville post office, where Carroll is one of four rural route men. Carriers, said the rules, must buckle up from post office to first stop and from last stop to headquarters. Carroll unleashes a grin and demonstrates how he solved the problem. Still squarely in the middle, he takes seat-belt halves from opposite seats and snaps them together over his belly. He’s a big man, but a child could slip under the improvised restraint.
That’s the kind of ingenuity that stamped Carroll as “Outstanding Mail Carrier of the Year” out of more than 2,300 rural and sub-rural carriers in Wisconsin. He took home a hefty wooden plaque for the title from the National Rural Letter Carriers Association convention in Albuquerque, N.M.
Carroll, who handles figures as easily as postcards, reels off his personal statistics — 80½ miles and 285 patrons per day, 23,000 miles in a year. It’s at least a four-hour daily trek, after 2½ hours of sorting mail.
At 10 each morning, he sets off north from Platteville, into rural Wisconsin. He travels west toward Potosi, then doubles back through Platteville to two short turnarounds on U.S. 151. He travels into a subdivision off Wisconsin 80, up above Dickeyville, then east to Elmo, into Lafayette County. He finally travels back to Platteville from the east.
“It’s really something the way it’s laid out,” Carroll said. “If I tried to show you on a map, you would never find your way around all the turnarounds.”