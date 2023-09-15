Flashback Friday
Patrick Carroll, of Platteville, was the Carrier of the Year for the Rural Carrier Association of Wisconsin in 1983.

 Steve Gustafson, Telegraph Herald file

Wisconsin’s rural mail carrier of the year logged more than 80 miles a day during his daily routes 40 years ago.

Patrick Carroll joined the U.S. Postal Service in 1968. He was honored as Wisconsin’s rural carrier of the year in 1983. Carroll, who died in 2017 at age 86, began his postal career in Loganville, Wis., before being transferred to Platteville in 1974, where he served until his retirement in 1996.

