LANCASTER, Wis. — Grant County Cancer Coalition will host a fall benefit auction and reflecting ceremony this weekend to raise money for cancer patients in need of extra support.
The event will be held Saturday, Sept. 21, at the Youth & Ag Building at the Grant County Fairgrounds, 916 E. Elm St. in Lancaster.
The event starts at 4 p.m. with a meal, followed by a 6 p.m. reflecting ceremony and live auction at 7.
For more information about the event and to see items for auction, visit www.bit.ly/2kr0jZ5 or call Linda Hahn at 608-778-8169.
People who would like to contribute to the collation can send a donation to GCCC, P.O. Box 105, Lancaster, WI 53813.