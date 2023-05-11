Clete Gartner (far left) and his wife, Ann, (third from left), both of Dubuque, and Debbie Patience (second from left) and Peter Oxford (far right), both of Sydney, Australia, stand at Gartners’ home in Dubuque on Friday.
At least once a year, Peter Oxford boards a plane in his native Australia and embarks on a journey of over 9,000 miles.
When fellow travelers learn what his final destination is, they often ask why the dancer and entrepreneur is heading to Dubuque, Iowa. Oxford’s reason is always the same: to visit family.
Ann and Clete Gartner may not be Oxford’s blood relatives, but over the past three decades, the trio have become as close as any parent and child. The Dubuque couple met the Australian on a cruise more than 30 years ago and formed a connection that has seen Oxford travel annually from Sydney to Dubuque to visit them, with a brief hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Oxford, visiting the Gartners last week for his yearly trip, called the couple his “American mum and dad.”
“If you look round the house, there’s pictures of me up on the walls,” he said.
“And we love him like a son,” said Ann, smiling.
In January 1992, Oxford, then 21, booked a spot on a Caribbean cruise.
“They used to assign you seating times and tables, and I found myself seated at (the Gartners’) table,” he said.
The couple, then in their 50s, quickly connected with the affable Aussie.
“He was so interesting, and he was so nice, and we thought maybe we could keep in touch,” said Ann. “He was so good and wrote back to me right away.”
At first, the Gartners and Oxford communicated through letters. After about a year, the Dubuque couple invited him to visit, which he did for the first time in January 1993.
During that first visit, knowing Oxford owned a dance studio, Clete Gartner connected his guest with Dubuque Dance Studio. Oxford visited the studio to observe classes, and a staff member also showed him a video of an American dance competition, which caught his attention.
At the time, he said, Australia had local competitions, but the American structure of regional and national competitions did not exist in his native country.
That summer, he competed in and won a national dance competition in Las Vegas. He returned home with plans to bring that type of competition to Australia.
In 1994, Oxford launched Showcase National Dance Championships, now Australia’s biggest dance competition. Through Showcase and its sister competition Hollywood Bound National Dance Championships, he has brought many dancers to the U.S. and Europe for competitions.
“All of that would never have happened if I didn’t come here (to Dubuque),” he said.
Oxford also is one of Australia’s oldest living survivors of cystic fibrosis, a genetic disorder that damages the lungs and digestive system. He has worked with political leaders to advocate for improved services for cystic fibrosis patients and served as an ambassador for nonprofit Cystic Fibrosis Australia.
Clete Gartner said he and his wife are proud of Oxford’s accomplishments.
“It’s been fun to watch him go from a 21-year-old young man to an adult and to watch what he’s done with his life,” he said.
When Oxford visits Dubuque, friends and members of the Gartners’ extended family drop by to say hello. Oxford has also brought guests of his own, including friend and fellow dancer Debbie Patience, who accompanied him on his most recent visit last week.
Patience said she was thrilled to finally meet Oxford’s “adopted family.”
“It’s such a lovely, special relationship that’s lasted so many years,” she said.
