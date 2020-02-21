Battle for the Bluff Rodeo
Today and Saturday, Five Flags Event Center, 501 Main St.
Events begin at 7:30 p.m. both days. This event showcases the sports of bull riding, bareback bronc riding and saddle bronc riding. Saturday is “Kids Day,” during which youngsters can meet cowboys and rodeo clowns. Kids will learn how to throw a lasso and can participate in stick horse races on the same dirt where the rodeo professionals compete. General admission tickets are $18 for adults, $8 for children age 3 to 15 and free for kids 2 and younger.
Galena Mardi Gras Pub Crawl and Parade
Today and Saturday, downtown Galena, Ill.
Registration begins at 2 p.m. at the Grape Escape and crawl begins at 6 p.m. Pub crawlers will gather at the Green Street Tavern/DeSoto House and work their way up Galena’s Main Street before ending up at Grape Escape for live music. The parade starts at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. For more information, visit GalenaPubCrawl.com.
Dubuque Boat and RV Show
Today through Sunday, Grand River Center, 500 Bell St.
4 to 8 p.m. today, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. More than 20 different RV and boat makes and models will be on display, including sport boats, fishing boats, pontoons, travel trailers and motor homes. Tickets are $5 for adults and free for kids 12 and younger. For more information, visit dubuqueboatandrvshow.com.
'Rock of Ages'
Today through Sunday, Grand Opera House, 135 Eighth St.
7:30 p.m. today and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Rock of Ages takes you back to the times of big bands with big egos playing big guitar solos and sporting even bigger hair. This Tony Award-nominated Broadway musical features the hits of bands including Night Ranger, REO Speedwagon, Pat Benatar, Twisted Sister and others. Tickets are $23 for adults and $15 for ages 18 and younger. For more information, visit TheGrandOperaHouse.com.
Spring Family Concert with the Dubuque Symphony Orchestra
Saturday, Five Flags Theater, 405 Main St.
1 p.m. The tale of Peter and the Wolf comes alive onstage in this beloved symphonic fairy tale. Peter and myriad unruly animals are brought to life by the instruments to tell a tale of mischief, suspense and triumph. Post-concert activities include photos with costumed characters, activity tables and West Music’s instrument petting zoo. Tickets cost $9 to $26. For more information, visit FiveFlagscenter.com.
Project Pink
Saturday, Mississippi Moon Bar, Diamond Jo Casino, 301 Bell St.
8 p.m. Featuring a 20-foot projection screen, a virtual armada of lights and world-class sound production, Project Pink faithfully recreates the complete Pink Floyd experience. Project Pink’s award-winning musicians pour out the most authentic performances of your favorite tunes, from “The Dark Side of the Moon,” “The Wall,” “Wish You Were Here” and “Meddle.” For more information, visit MoonBarRocks.com.