East Dubuque mayor cited after crash, leaving scene
EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Authorities recently issued two citations against East Dubuque’s mayor for crashing into another vehicle while leaving a supper club, then driving away.
Kirk VanOstrand, 57, was cited in Grant County (Wis.) Circuit Court with failure to notify police of a crash and failure to yield while emerging from a nonhighway access point. No injuries were reported from the Feb. 19 crash on Wisconsin 35.
A court hearing on the citations is set for April 12. Reached by the Telegraph Herald on Thursday, VanOstrand said the incident was an accident and that he feels the matter has been resolved. “I feel it’s just an accident,” he said. “I spoke with everybody that needs to know, and we’re good, and I’m moving on.”
A Grant County Sheriff ’s Department report states the crash occurred at about 8:30 p.m. Feb. 19 on Wisconsin 35 near its intersection with Wisconsin 11. It was reported to authorities at about 9 p.m. by Gary J. Tressel, 58, of East Dubuque.
Tressel reported that he was northbound when he started turning into Die Makers Manufacturing and a vehicle pulled out of the 3 Mile House supper club parking lot on the other side of the highway and hit the rear passenger side of Tressel’s vehicle. The other driver then “gunned it and took off” toward East Dubuque. Portions of the fleeing vehicle’s front bumper were left at the scene.
On Feb. 22, emergency dispatchers received a call that the vehicle involved had been spotted on a trailer on U.S. 61/151 in Grant County. Deputies conducted a traffic stop in Dickeyville, and the driver said the vehicle belonged to VanOstrand, who had hired him to fix it because he said it had crashed into a ditch, documents state.
Giese Manufacturing to expand in Dubuque
A Dubuque manufacturer with a rich local history plans to invest over $5 million in a new facility and hire at least 10 new workers.
Giese Manufacturing aims to construct a 30,000 square-foot facility on a vacant piece of land in Dubuque Industrial Center West, across Innovation Drive from a facility currently utilized by the company.
President Charlie Giese said this new structure would house a powder-coating paint line that currently resides in the Giese Manufacturing building at 7025 Chavenelle Road. When the new facility is completed, Giese Manufacturing will repurpose the space currently used for powder-coating operations and continue to utilize the old facility, he explained.
Board awards contracts for Senior High School work
Dubuque Community Schools leaders have a contractor in place to complete a $34 million renovation to Dubuque Senior High School.
School board members on Monday voted to award a nearly $27.5 million construction contract to Tricon Construction Group for the project, along with a $253,000 contract to Lifeline Audio Video Technologies for audiovisual improvements to the auditorium.
The renovations — the second major construction project at Senior in the past five years — include extensive auditorium renovations; air-conditioning for the rest of the building; and additions with a new staircase, wrestling room and physical education space, among other improvements.
Dubuque could lose ‘metro’ status
With Dubuque’s status as a metropolitan area in jeopardy, local leaders are sounding the alarm about what that could mean for the city.
A committee of representatives from federal statistics agencies recently recommended that the Office of Management and Budget make a change that would downgrade 144 cities across the U.S., including Dubuque, from metropolitan areas to “micropolitan” designations.
They proposed changing the definition of a metropolitan statistical area. A metro area would have to have at least 100,000 people in its core city to count as an MSA, double the 50,000-person threshold that has been in place for the past 70 years. Cities formerly designated as metros with core populations of 50,000 to 99,999 people would be changed to “micropolitan” statistical areas instead.
Rick Dickinson, president and CEO of Greater Dubuque Development Corp., explained that many companies contract with “site selector” firms that help clients identify possible areas to which they can relocate.
“Site locators across the U.S. use MSAs as sort of a touchstone, a starting point to find areas that could have the workforce, the infrastructure and the overall capacity to be a serious contender for relocation or expansion,” he said. “Either you are on that list or you’re not.”
Splash and Bubbles to hit local museum
A summer exhibit in Dubuque aims to reach kids’ heads and hearts.
Popular preschool PBS-TV characters Splash and Bubbles will headline a four-month-long attraction at the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium to help introduce youngsters to marine life and conservation.
“Splash and Bubbles: Dive In, Lend a Fin!” opens May 15 and runs through Sept. 19 at the museum. The bright, colorful and interactive exhibit helps teach children about a variety of sea creatures, ocean science and different undersea ecosystems.
Voices to move to new space
A former paint store in Dubuque will soon become the new headquarters of a local arts organization.
Officials from Voices Productions, a local nonprofit, have announced plans to open their new permanent facility, Voices Studios, at 1585 Central Ave. The location will include an art gallery, framing store and bar, along with a variety of art programs.
The 10,000-square-foot facility will allow the organization to hold a variety of art-centered events, including gallery shows and performances, along with serving as the hub for a planned art residency program.
“We wanted a permanent home for Voices,” said Gene Tully, president of the organization. “We’re looking to make a place for emerging artists to show their work and engage the community in the arts.”