Southwest Wisconsin voters will have a chance to head to the polls to cast ballots for municipal, school district and state races during the spring election on April 6.
State races include superintendent of public instruction and Court of Appeals judge in Districts 1, 2 and 3. At the county level, Grant County Circuit Court Judge Craig Day and Lafayette County Circuit Court Judge Duane Jorgenson are up for re-election.
Locally, five contenders will face off for three seats on the Platteville School Board, with incumbents Katrina Hecimovic, Colleen McCabe and Vikki Peterson facing challengers Jessica Brogley and Jen Kasper.
The divided school board disputed whether schools should open during the fall semester, generating community outcry among an equally divided public.
In the City of Platteville, longtime Common Council Member Ken Kilian is being challenged by Lynetta Parrott.
Residents in the City of Shullsburg also will see a crowded ballot.
Four Common Council members — Pat Heim, Verne Jackson, Gloria Swenson and Jason Weiskircher — are challenged by three additional contenders, Amy Charles, Cheryl Mulcahy and former Mayor and Council Member Duane Wedige.
The city is ending the election of council members by aldermanic districts. Instead, all seats will be at-large ones, with half of the council elected in alternating years. In 2021, the two candidates with the most votes will be elected to two-year terms and the next two candidates with the most votes will be elected to one-year terms.
In the City of Lancaster, two incumbents are being challenged. Bob Schmidt, who represents District 2, will face former Council Member Kate Reuter. In District 4, incumbent Katie Reuter will vie with Sara Burks to retain her seat.
Local candidates who filed papers by the deadline to appear on the ballot in local elections include:
CITY OF BOSCOBELWard 1: Gary Kjos (i)
Ward 2 (pick one): Robin Baumeister and Steve Fritz (i)
Ward 3: Brenda Kalish (i)
Ward 4: Brian Kendall (i)
CITY OF CUBA CITYWard 1: Steve Tranel (i)
Ward 2: Betty Loeffelholz (i)
Ward 3: Nathan Moris
Ward 4: Tim Hazen (i)
CITY OF DARLINGTONDistrict 1: Cynthia Corley (i)
District 2: David Roelli (i)
District 3: Erin Gallagher (i) and John Sonsalla
CITY OF FENNIMOREWard 1: Jeff Hagen (i)
Ward 2: Dave Streif (i)
Ward 3 (pick two): Nate Flynn (i) and Jessie Strack (i)
Ward 4: Adam Day (i)
CITY OF LANCASTER
District 2 (pick one): Kate Reuter and Bob Schmidt (i)
District 4 (pick one): Sara Burks and Katie Reuter (i)
At-large (pick two): Joel Ingebritsen (i) and Shayne LaBudda (i)
CITY OF MINERAL POINT
Mayor: Jason Basting (i)
Ward 1: Dave McCoy (i)
Ward 2: No candidates filed
Ward 3: Liz Dannenberg
Ward 4: Gary Galle (i) and Stephanie McKeon
CITY OF PLATTEVILLEDistrict 3: Barbara Daus (i)
District 4 (pick one): Ken Kilian (i) and Lynetta Parrott
At-large: Jason Artz (i)
CITY OF PRAIRIE DU CHIENAt-large (pick two): Nate Gilberts (i) and Jaaren Riebe (i)
CITY OF SHULLSBURGCommon Council (pick four): Amy Charles, Pat Heim (i), Verne Jackson (i), Cheryl Mulcahy, Gloria Swenson (i), Duane Wedige and Jason Weiskircher (i)
VILLAGE OF BAGLEYTrustees (pick two): Tom Irish (i), Mike Kehl, Jeff Martin and Chris Trautsch (i)
President: David “Buck” Schott (i) and Robin Schroder
VILLAGE OF BELMONTTrustees (pick three): Kay Austin (i), Jason Brecker (i), Sharon Buss and Derek Riechers (i)
President: Brad Bockhop (i)
VILLAGE OF BENTONTrustees (pick three): Kenneth Farrey (i), Jill Knight (i) and Cal Robbins (i)
President: Gary McCrea (i)
VILLAGE OF BLOOMINGTONThe village president and two trustee seats are open, each with a two-year term. Caucus: 6:45 p.m. Monday, Jan. 11, at the American Legion building, 125 Congress St.
VILLAGE OF BLUE RIVERTrustees (pick two): Charlie Johnson (i) and Craig Perkins (i)
President: Rodney Johnson (i)
VILLAGE OF CASSVILLETrustees (pick three): Jared Kasten (i), John Lau (i) and Robert Vogt (i)
President: Keevin Williams (i)
VILLAGE OF DICKEYVILLETrustees (pick three): Jeff Busch (i) and Amy Ginter (i)
Mayor: Matt Gantenbein (i)
VILLAGE OF HAZEL GREENTrustees (pick three): Josh Kearney (i), Mark Redfearn, Francis Temperly (i) and William Wiegman
President: David Jegerlehner (i)
VILLAGE OF LIVINGSTONOne president and three trustee seats are open, each with a two-year term. Caucus: 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12, at 220 W. Barber Ave.
VILLAGE OF MONTFORTOne president and three trustee seats are open, each with a two-year term. Caucus: 5:45 p.m. Jan. 18 at 102 E. Park St.
VILLAGE OF MOUNT HOPEOne president and one trustee seat are open for two-year terms. Caucus: 5 p.m. today at Mount Hope Fire Station, 127 E. Main St.
VILLAGE OF MUSCODABecause incumbents did not file paperwork of noncandidacy after the filing deadline, the deadline to submit paperwork has been extended until 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 8.
Trustees (pick three): No candidates filed
President: Dorothy Hackl (i)
VILLAGE OF PATCH GROVETrustee (pick one): Kim Curtis
President: Bill Morgan (i)
VILLAGE OF POTOSITrustees (pick three): Gary David (i), Tom Droessler (i), Ray Schink and Joyce Webber (i)
President: Mick Whitaker (i)
VILLAGE OF TENNYSONOne president and two trustee seats are open for two-year terms. Caucus: 6:45 p.m. Monday, Jan. 11, at Village Hall, 101 Bunker Hill St.
VILLAGE OF WOODMANOne president and one trustee seat are open for two-year terms. Caucus: 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, at Village Hall, 301 Spencer St.
School districts
BELMONTSchool board (pick two): Laura Bahr (i). No other candidates filed
BENTONSchool board (pick three): Angela Davis (i) Brian Korleski and Amanda William
BOSCOBELArea 1: No candidate filed
Area 2 (pick one): Cherryl Knowles and Casey Updike
CASSVILLEArea A (pick two): Tracy Fishnick (i) and Chantel Hampton (i)
CUBA CITYSchool board (pick four): Gary Andrews (i), Dan Bowden (i), Don Schroeder (i) and Sarah White (i)
DARLINGTONSchool board (pick three): Katie Ellefson, Rick Fink, Stacy Gratz and Aaron Wolfe (i)
FENNIMOREArea 1: Margaret Sprague (i)
Area 2: Heather Horsfall (i)
Area 3: Peter James (i)
IOWA-GRANTArea 4 (pick one): Nate Freymiller and Erin Reddy Wolff
Area 5: Mary Hirsch
LANCASTERArea 1 (pick one): Heidi Nelson and Michael Steffel (i)
Area 2: Bill Haskins (i)
At-large (pick one): Nate Gallagher and Mindy Johnson
MINERAL POINTSchool board (pick three): Aaron Dunn (i) and Justin Skelding. No other candidates filed.
PLATTEVILLESchool board (pick three): Jessica Brogley, Katrina Hecimovic (i), Jen Kasper, Colleen McCabe (i), Vikki Peterson (i)
POTOSISchool board (pick two): Curt McMahon (i) and Jenny Richardson (i)
RIVER RIDGESchool board (pick two): Adam Guthrie (i) and Aaron Stagman (i)
PRAIRIE DU CHIENSchool board (pick three): Lonnie Achenbach (i), Dustin Brewer, Michael Higgins Jr. (i) and Thomas Peterson (i)
SHULLSBURGSchool board (pick three): Lee Gill (i), Kiel Martin, Amber Russell and Peggy Steger
SOUTHWESTERNArea 1: Larry Grant (i)
Area 3: Storey Dreessens (i)