Former Wisconsin Agriculture Secretary Brad Pfaff on Tuesday won a three-way Democratic primary for the Wisconsin Senate District 32 seat.
The Onalaska resident topped Jayne Swiggum, of Gays Mills, and Paul Weber, of La Crosse.
District 32 encompasses Crawford and La Crosse counties and portions of Monroe and Vernon counties.
Incumbent Jennifer Shilling filed her notice of noncandidacy and resigned earlier this year after accepting employment with an electric power cooperative.
In the general election, Pfaff will face Republican Dan Kapanke, of La Crosse, who ran uncontested.