A Dubuque woman faces up to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty this week in Iowa District Court for Dubuque County to neglecting to care for her baby.
Iesha D. Searcy, 29, of 1430½ Washington St., and her boyfriend, Mark D. Ward, 28, of 605 Bluff St., No. 207, were arrested in February 2018 on warrants charging neglect or abandonment of a dependent person. The two were the primary caregivers of Searcy’s then-9-month-old daughter.
The girl weighed 10 pounds, 8 ounces upon being seen by a dietitian on Aug. 15, 2018, documents state. The infant was hospitalized upon a follow-up visit two days later at Medical Associates, when a doctor found her to be “severely malnourished.”
“Without medical intervention, (the girl) could have developed serious physical problems and even death,” documents state.
The baby quickly started gaining weight while being “properly fed” in the hospital, according to police.
Searcy failed to take her daughter to regular Women, Infants, and Children wellness checks from Dec. 5, 2017 to Aug. 15, 2018. And during that time her daughter was eligible to receive formula from WIC at no cost, but Searcy did not obtain all of the allotted amounts of formula for her infant, documents state.
No formula was picked up from WIC during the month of July 2018, according to her plea.
A sentencing hearing has been set for July 13.
Ward previously pleaded guilty to his charges. His sentencing hearing has been set for June 29.