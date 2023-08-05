Gabe Miller, 17, (left) and his father, Bill, check on their pizza during the “Does It Waffle” program at the Carnegie-Stout Public Library in Dubuque on Friday. Participants filled waffle makers with a variety of foods from Twinkies to hashbrowns.
Kiara Verhagen opened a miniature waffle iron at Carnegie-Stout Public Library in Dubuque on Friday afternoon, and the smell of fried dough filled the room.
Using a spatula, the 13-year-old carefully removed a Twinkie from the waffle iron and took a bite. Then, she smiled approvingly.
“It tastes like something that should be at the fair,” Kiara said, as she took another bite. “Either that, or a cake.”
Kiara was participating in a “Does It Waffle?” event hosted by the library, which welcomed teens to fill waffle makers with foods other than waffle batter, from Twinkies to hashbrowns and even chocolate chip cookies.
Library Youth Services Manager Danielle Day said the goal of the event was to give students a chance to hone their experimentation skills and have a little fun in the process.
“We wanted to have them think critically, as well as become more independent in a cooking way,” she said. “We have a Kid Chef program for younger kids, and we wanted to do something fun for this older group, too.”
Not all the experiments were deemed successful by the amateur chefs.
Potato chips, for example, did not improve after being flattened and heated.
“These just taste like chips that have been sitting out in the sun all day,” said Bill Miller, who was working the waffle iron with his son, Gabe Miller, 17.
And while chocolate chip cookie dough puffed up beautifully, it crumbled upon removal from the waffle maker.
“It looked so pretty in the waffle iron,” said AmeriCorps member Nikea Bennett, who was leading the program, with a rueful laugh. “Now you’ve just got cookie crumbs.”
But a pizza pocket — consisting of sauce, cheese and pepperoni sandwiched between dough and smashed into the waffle iron — held greater promise.
“We’re going to do some experimenting. Maybe it’s a thin crust that you want, or maybe it’s a thicker one,” Day said. “The thicker you have it, the longer it’s going to take to cook.”
“All food takes patience,” responded Gabe, as he and his father watched their pizza sizzle and bake.
Kiara and her partner Lena Pickel, 13, said their pizza had gotten a little crispy but was still satisfying.
The group also whipped up scrambled eggs in a bowl and poured them into the waffle iron. Kiara and Lena added cheese to their mixture, creating a sort of omelet that the girls said was one of their favorite dishes of the day.
“I’m going to waffle eggs at home from now on,” Kiara said. “No more cooking, just waffling.”