Julien Dubuque International Film Festival
Today through Sunday, multiple locations in Dubuque
Film showings continue all three days at multiple locations. Tickets required for showing. Full schedule at julienfilmfest.com. Other notable events include a street party on Main Street between West Second and Third streets from 11 a.m. to midnight today. Food starting at 11 a.m. Live music in the evening. No ticket required. Open to the public. On Sunday, free Kids Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Creative Adventure Lab, 201 Jones St.
Party for the Planet
Saturday, National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium, 350 E. Third St.
10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Indoor and outdoor activities. Activities include animal presentations, paddlefish feeding and education about the conservation efforts of local groups. Help plant native plants on the museum campus and take home a sapling of your own to plant. All activities are included with general admission: $19.95 for adults and $14.95 for children ages 3 to 17. More information: rivermuseum.com.
Community Pancake Breakfast
Saturday, Convivium Urban Farmstead, 2811 Jackson St.
9 a.m. to noon. Pay what you can and enjoy pancakes with maple syrup tapped from 14 local maple trees, bacon and hashbrown casserole on the front patio.
SheShed FestSunday, Dubuque County Fairgrounds, 14569 Old Highway Road.
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Handmade and repurposed market with unique items from local crafters, makers, upcyclers, bakers, wineries and more. Cost: $2. More information: facebook.com/JodiandKT.