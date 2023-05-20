A new trial date has been set for a Dubuque man accused of attempted murder.
Randell B. Heine, 30, is charged in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County with attempted murder, first-degree burglary, domestic assault with display or use of a weapon, assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, use of a dangerous weapon in commission of a crime, possession or carrying of a dangerous weapon while under the influence and operating while intoxicated. He has pleaded not guilty.
Heine's trial is now set to start June 27 at the Dubuque County Courthouse. It was previously slated to begin on Tuesday, May 23.
Recommended for you
Court documents state that Heine broke into the house of his friend Zachary T. Schmitt, 33, of Dubuque, on Dec. 31 by using the keypad on his garage. Inside the house were Schmitt and Heine's wife, Miranda Heine, 26.
Randell Heine brandished a handgun as he opened the bedroom door, stating, "'This thing is (expletive) loaded'" while waving it around, documents state. Miranda Heine and Schmitt attempted to get Randell Heine to put the gun down, but he refused.
"Miranda then placed herself in between Zachary and Randell," documents state. "At this time, Randell reached around Miranda and pointed the gun directly at Zachary while pulling the trigger once. Both Zachary and Miranda heard the gun 'click,' but no shot was fired."
Documents state that Schmitt then called 911 while Miranda Heine continued to try to calm down her husband. He eventually set the weapon down, and Miranda Heine ejected a fully loaded magazine.
Randell Heine then fled the scene while yelling, "'I'm going to (expletive) kill you,'" documents state. He was stopped by police officers while driving a short distance from the scene, and he was then arrested.
Documents state his blood alcohol content was 0.106%. The legal driving limit in Iowa of 0.08%.